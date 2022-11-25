As the year draws to a close, I want to take a moment to thank each of you who has supported the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society with its efforts to change the lives of homeless dogs and cats in our community. Whether you donated money or supplies, volunteered your time, walked one of our dogs or socialized with a cat, your kindness is appreciated. It is because of you that we will be moving into our newly constructed shelter in early 2023.
Over the past year, we have taken in over 1,500 dogs and cats. Many of these animals were found wandering the streets, some were rescued from abusive and neglectful homes, others were found injured, and some were relinquished because their family could no longer keep them. Each of these precious dogs and cats needed a safe place to go until a loving and caring home could be found for them.
When I think about all the work being done to help these unwanted animals, I am proud of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. I am also reminded, daily, that it is people like you that make this possible. It is with tremendous gratitude that we thank you for enabling us to give these dogs and cats a second chance.
As always, we look forward to the new year, and since we will soon be moving into our new shelter, our Christmas wish this year is to furnish the cat intensive care unit with Serenity Suites that will provide sick and injured cats a comfortable place to rest and recover. The Serenity Suites are designed to create a low-stress environment by providing separate living/bathroom areas, lounging platforms and excellent ventilation. For our shelter dogs, we wish for benches to put near the play yards so visitors will have a place to sit and provide much needed socialization for the dogs. Of course, none of this will be possible without the support from our members and friends like you. Though none of us can do everything, together we can all do something to help relieve the suffering of homeless dogs and cats.
Each year we ask our friends to be an important part of Christmas at the Humane Society Animal Shelter by participating in our annual “Trim-A-Tree” fundraising project. You can mail your Trim-A Tree donation to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, PO Box 792 Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also go online at gchumanesociety.com to make your donation or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN. 37743 to make your donation during business hours or by phone at 423-639-4771, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Please call our staff if you would like a letter and ornament mailed to you. We will hang an ornament on our Christmas tree with your name, the name of your pet, friend, family member or co-worker. Help us decorate our tree!
I am truly blessed to be the executive director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. It warms my heart to see the commitment that our community has for the unwanted dogs and cats that need our help. Thank you once more for your kindness. I wish you a joyful and merry Christmas holiday and a New Year filled with good health, peace and happiness.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address. Visit the Humane Society website at gchumanesociety.com for more information.