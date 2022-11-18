Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness and thankfulness. I am thankful for my family, friends, and life. I am also thankful for my pets and the bond I share with them, and if your pets are like mine, they enjoy sharing my Thanksgiving feast. Who wouldn’t want to dine on a nice turkey dinner? There are, however, a few facts that are important to know before we share a delicious Thanksgiving meal with our pets.
Most holiday foods are fine in small portions, such as turkey without bones, bland mashed potatoes, and stuffing without onions. Rolls should be fine for your pet too, so toss a couple off the table for Fido. Most vegetables are safe if not too heavily seasoned. Corn and green beans are fine to share, but if someone offers your pet the green bean casserole made with fried onions, quickly remove those fried onions and then rinse the beans for safety. Better yet, just skip the green bean casserole when treating your pet.
Moderation at the Thanksgiving table is key to both you and your pet. Too much can make for an aching and sick stomach.
Remember to watch your pets closely so they don’t sneak the turkey or basket of rolls off the table. Let your guests know your rules when it comes to your dog or cat and feeding them scraps!
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 29. Our staff will be coming in to take care of the dogs and cats and get some extra cleaning done.
We are so thankful for you and our Humane Society supporters that help us give unwanted dogs and cats a second chance at life. We are sharing some photos of things we are thankful for.
If you would like to donate food for our dogs and cats to enjoy for Thanksgiving and every day, our dogs love Purina One dry dog food and Purina One or Pedigree canned dog food, and our cats love Meow Mix Tender Centers dry cat food and Fancy Feast canned cat food. We can use all donations but we have found these to be favorites! If you have any of these items shipped or dropped off, we are located at 950 Hal Henard Road. You can mail a monetary donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also donate online at gchumanesociety.com and let us know you are sending for our pet food requests.
Wishing our Animal Talk readers a very “Happy Thanksgiving!”
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address. Visit the Humane Society website at gchumanesociety.com for more information.