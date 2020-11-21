Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness and thankfulness. I am thankful for my family, friends and life. I am also thankful for my pets and the bond I share with them, and if your pets are like mine, they enjoy sharing my Thanksgiving feast. Who wouldn’t want to dine on a nice turkey dinner? There are, however, a few facts that are important to know before we share a delicious Thanksgiving meal with our pets.
Most holiday foods are fine in small portions, such as turkey without bones, bland mashed potatoes and stuffing without onions. Breads should be fine for your pet, too, so toss a couple off the table for Fido.
Most vegetables are safe if not too heavily seasoned. Corn and green beans are fine to share, but if someone offers your pet the green bean casserole made with fried onions, quickly remove those fried onions and then rinse the beans for safety. Better yet, just skip the green bean casserole when treating your pet.
Moderation at the Thanksgiving table is key to both you and your pet. Too much can make for an aching and sick stomach.
Remember to watch your pets closely so they don’t sneak the turkey or basket of rolls off the table. Let your guests know your rules when it comes to your dog or cat and feeding them scraps.
We want to also share some exciting “Thanksgiving” news! In last week’s Animal Talk, I told the story about a bonded pair of dogs, Pupperoni and Olive, who were in search of a home together. I am so happy to share that they will celebrate Thanksgiving in their new “furever” home. I am so very thankful for this adoption especially during Thanksgiving!
Sending a big Thanksgiving “THANK YOU” to the East Tennessee Foundation for awarding the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, Inc. a grant of $1,500 from the Harry W. and Carolyn W. Galbraith Memorial fund. Grant funds will be used to support the Low Income Spay/Neuter Program.
I wish our Animal Talk readers a very Happy Thanksgiving! The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Adoption Center is currently closed for our yearly detail cleaning through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 1 at noon.
I am so thankful for our Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society supporters that help us give unwanted dogs and cats a second chance at life.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.