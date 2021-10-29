As I explained to last week’s Greeneville Sun Animal Talk readers, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Party has been canceled because of COVID-19. In place of the Pet Party, we decided to have an online Halloween Pet Costume contest on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.” I am happy to report that it has been a huge success!
Our Facebook friends have been voting for their favorite costumed pet by donating to the fundraiser linked to each pet’s picture. Fantastic prizes will be awarded to the top 10 pets.
You still have time to see the entries on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society” and donate on your favorite photos!
The contest began on Sunday and will run through today, Saturday.
All proceeds go toward the care of the animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Winners will be announced Sunday.
We want to share some of the photo entries in today’s column. We have had some awesome photos submitted of cats, dogs, ferrets, guinea pigs, and even pet pigs and chickens!
Thank you to everyone that has entered our 2021 “Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest” and donated! This has been so much fun!
Happy Halloween to everyone from all of us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
H
OW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.