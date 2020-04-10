I want to let Animal Talk readers know that the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society staff is doing well and all of the dogs and cats in our care are being cared for and loved during this very unusual time of being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus.
Although our Adoption Center was closed most of March, we were still able to adopt out 94 dogs and cats. Even though that is an awesome adoption number, we know this number would have been even higher had we not been closed to the general public. We are thankful that these homeless dogs and cats found their “furever” homes. We are also thankful for the rescue connections that have helped by taking several of our dogs into their care until furever homes can be found for them.
If you are interested in adopting a cat or dog while we are temporarily closed, you can go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our “adoptable pet” link, then give the staff a call at 423-639-4771, Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. Our plan is to make adoption appointments on specific animals. We are also available to assist the public over the phone with any other animal-related issues.
Our days are busy at the Adoption Center. We have many dogs and cats that depend on us to care for them each day. Getting the dogs out in the yards for exercise, then cleaning their kennels, washing blankets, filling water bowls, getting food ready, doing any meds that are needed and more! Another staff member begins the day by socializing with the cats in the cat room as we clean, which involves cleaning litter boxes, sweeping, mopping, cleaning cages, washing bedding and more! There is never a shortage of things that need to be done on a daily basis at the shelter.
Our supporters are busy with their own life situations during this time of “social distancing” but we want to let you know that we would love to keep filling up our aluminum can bin. What an easy way to help us take care of the dogs and cats! Just drop off your bags of cans at the driveway gate and we will make sure they are put into our recycle bin. We also are accepting donations of cleaning supplies, used towels and blankets, and cat litter at the gate. We check our gate area frequently during the day and we bring all donations up to the shelter as they come in. We appreciate your monetary donations to help us continue to care for the dogs and cats in our care. We depend on your support to keep the shelter operating at its best. You can donate by mail at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, by phone at 423-639-4771 from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or online at gchumanesociety.com/donate
If you would like to follow us, be sure to “LIKE” our Facebook page which is “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.” We post updates daily on our Facebook page.
In closing, we ask that everyone stay safe, stay home and practice “social distancing.” Following these guidelines will help everything get back to normal.
We miss you all and look forward to seeing you all soon!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.