We currently have two pairs of bonded dogs that are looking for furever homes.
The first pair of dogs is Pupperoni and Olive. They were relinquished by their owner in September, through no fault of their own. Olive is a 1-year-old female Rat Terrier mix and her bonded friend, Pupperoni is a 3-year-old female Beagle mix. They love to play together and sun themselves during the day and snuggle together in bed at night. They keep their kennels clean and are both smart. They love to go for walks on a leash. They also enjoy toys and stuffed animals. They even play tag with each other in the yard! They are both very sweet and need a loving home together.
The second pair of bonded dogs are Lilly and Scootie. Their owner experienced an emergency situation and was hospitalized. Lilly is a 6-year-old Dachshund and her bonded friend is Scootie, an 8-year-old male Chihuahua. They have been well loved all of their life and have been sad at the shelter. They are calm and love to be petted. You can’t help but fall in love with them as soon as you meet them. They want nothing more than another loving home together.
If you are interested in adopting one of these bonded pairs, call or stop by the Adoption Center. We are taking applications so we can find great homes for them. While visiting the shelter, you can sit and pet them or take them for a walk. Both pairs are fully vetted, and they will need an inside home. A fenced yard would be a plus, but not a requirement, since they both enjoy running and playing.
You can call our staff for more information at 423-639-4771 between noon and 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. They will have a reduced adoption fee to an approved home.
Please share their stories and help them find their “furever” home!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.