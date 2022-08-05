On Saturday, July 30, volunteer Susan Coffey and I were part of something pretty amazing! A pilot named Joe with “Pilots N Paws” flew in from Maryland to meet us at the Greeneville Municipal Airport where he would pick up one of five Redbone Coonhound puppies, recently saved from Greene County Animal Control.
With the pilot’s estimated time of arrival scheduled for noon, Susan and I first drove to Rocky Top Veterinary Hospital, where the puppy was being boarded. Thank you Rocky Top Veterinary Hospital for their part in this puppy’s journey “home.” After we picked the puppy up, we drove to the airport to meet the pilot. We arrived early, so we would have time to walk the puppy, give her some water and then wait for the plane to make its landing. Once the pilot, Joe, arrived, we introduced him to the precious “cargo” he would be transporting. After gassing up his plane, the pup was loaded up, and off she went into the sky to her destination of a “furever” home in Virginia to meet her adopter.
The pup’s adopter, Elsie, decided to name her new furbaby Dolly, after our very own East Tennessee icon, Dolly Parton. I am so happy to know that Dolly will always be loved and cared for in her new home.
I have to share that being a part of this exciting adventure was one of the best and most unforgettable times I’ve had during my years with the Humane Society.
Pilots N Paws is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Their website http://www.pilotsnpaws.org provides an environment in which volunteers can come together and arrange or schedule rescue flights, overnight foster care or shelter, and all other related activities. This great organization works with rescue groups across the country. The pilots donate their time, their planes, and their fuel, to transport animals to places where they will be adopted. The goal of Pilots N Paws is to make transport available for all rescued animals that have homes waiting for them – no matter where those homes are. You can help make it happen. If you love animals – please spay or neuter your pet. If you rescue or shelter, consider joining their team, and if you’re a pilot, please sign on to make one of the most rewarding flights of your life.
Thank you to Pilots N Paws, Pilot Joe, and adopter Elsie for making a difference in the life of a little Redbone hound puppy, now named Dolly.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.