The song “When You Wish Upon A Star, Your Dreams Come True” could be the Humane Society’s theme song. We would change the name of the song to “When You Wish Upon Our Supporters, Your Dreams Come True.” Because of our Humane Society supporters, many wishes have come true for our shelter dogs and cats.
When we mailed out our annual Trim-A-Tree fundraiser letter this past Christmas, our wish was to purchase new, sturdy beds for each of our dog kennels. The beds that we wished for would need to be raised so the dogs would not be lying flat on the concrete, be safe, be of a high quality, easily sanitized and withstand heavy use by dogs of all sizes. I am so excited to share with our Animal Talk readers that because of your generous donations, we were able to order new beds for our shelter dogs and they love them! The dogs are sleeping like babies on their new beds.
Another wish come true is we were able to purchase two professional/shelter grade cat towers for our cat room. Each tower has five hammock type beds for the cats to rest upon. The towers are heavy duty and easily disinfected. The cats are enjoying their new comfortable towers!
One last wish come true that I want to share with you is the purchase of a new transport van. The van was needed so we could drive the shelter dogs and cats to and from their vet appointments in a cozy, warm van instead of in a transport box in the back of our old Humane Society truck or squeezed into the front of the truck. The new Ford Transit Connect van is also handy when we pick up dogs and cats that have been severely injured. They are all riding in comfort now. We pinch ourselves to make sure it is real each time we transport these precious animals in our new van.
The dog beds, cat towers and transport van were made possible because of the support of our community and supporters. We are all in this together and though none of us can do everything, we can all do something to help relieve the suffering of dogs and cats by making their wishes come true.
We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may God bless you for helping us in our mission to care for these precious dogs and cats as we help them heal and find “furever” homes! Our shelter dogs and cats send out a big “Woof” “Meow” thank you to YOU!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.