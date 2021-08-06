The month of July proved to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We had 156 homeless dogs and cats adopted into homes. We shout out a loud WOOF and MEOW at this adoption number!
Because of your support and generosity, these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
Many in our community ask what our needs are at the Adoption Center. We use a lot of grain-free canned and dry dog food. Any brand as long as it is grain-free. We find that grain-free food really helps keep our dogs’ tummies healthy, and they love it.
Other much needed items are Fabuloso cleaner, laundry detergent and dryer sheets. We use a lot of cleaning supplies to keep our shelter clean and healthy for our dogs and cats. While you are out shopping, consider picking up any of these items. Your help is always appreciated.
We know that many of you drink out of aluminum cans. Do you ever wonder where you can recycle your aluminum cans? We have a large recycle bin at the Adoption Center, and would be happy to take your cans! If you happen to stop by when we are closed, feel free to leave your aluminum can bags at the gate, and we will be happy to place them in our bin. All funds raised from this recycling program go toward the care of the shelter dogs and cats. Thank you for saving your aluminum cans and recycling with your Humane Society!
We want to remind you that your yearly membership helps us with the care of dogs and cats. Thank you for your support. Our Humane Society has been helping animals in need for 45 years and you are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals. If you are currently not a member, and wish to become one, we have an annual membership slot for virtually any budget. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization.
Thank you again for the love and care you show for animals in need with the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.