The month of June proved to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We had 147 homeless dogs and cats adopted into homes. We shout out a loud “woof” and “meow” at this adoption number!
Because of your support and generosity these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
Many in our community ask what our needs are at the Adoption Center. Our need at this time is Pedigree dry puppy food. We find that this puppy food really helps keep our puppies’ tummies healthy, and they love it.
Other much-needed items are Fabuloso cleaner and laundry detergent. We use a lot of cleaning supplies to keep our shelter clean and healthy for our dogs and cats. We wash the blankets and towels, so fresh smelling laundry makes us all happy. While you are out shopping, consider picking up any of these items. Your help is always appreciated.
We know that many of you drink out of aluminum cans. Do you ever wonder where you can recycle your aluminum cans? We have a large recycle bin at the Adoption Center, and would be happy to take your cans! If you happen to stop by when we are closed, feel free to leave your aluminum can bags at the gate, and we will be happy to place them in our bin. All funds raised from this recycle program go toward the care of the shelter dogs and cats. Thank you for saving your aluminum cans and recycling with your Humane Society!
We want to remind you that your yearly membership helps us with the care of dogs and cats. Thank you for your support.
Our Humane Society has been helping animals in need for 46 years and you are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals. If you are currently not a member, and wish to become one, we have an annual membership slot for virtually any budget. A single Adult Membership is $10; a Senior or Junior (under 18 years old) Annual Membership is $5 and a Family Membership is $25. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, online at gchumanesociety.com, in person at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, or by phone at 423-639-4771 noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Thank you again for the love and care you show for animals in need with the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!