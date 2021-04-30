Rabies vaccination clinics, sponsored by the Greene County Health Department and local veterinarians, will be taking place throughout the week of May 3-8.

The cost is $10 for a one-year vaccination or $13 for a three-year vaccination.

The state requires that all dogs and cats be vaccinated for rabies.

For more information, call the Greene County Animal Control Office at 798-1777, the Greene County Health Department at 798-1749 or your veterinarian’s office.

The vaccination clinic schedule is:

MONDAY

  • Glenwood Elementary School, 6 p.m.
  • Chuckey Elementary School, 6 p.m.
  • Camp Creek School, 6 p.m.
  • Caney Branch Fire Department, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

  • McDonald Elementary School, 6 p.m.
  • Baileyton Elementary School, 6 p.m.
  • West Greene High School, 6 p.m.
  • Debusk Elementary School, 6 p.m.
  • Clear Springs Community Center, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

  • Ottway Elementary School, 6 p.m.
  • Nolichuckey Elementary School, 6 p.m.
  • Mosheim Elementary School, 6 p.m.
  • Doak Elementary School, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

  • Romeo Community Center, 6 p.m.
  • Greystone Ruritan, 6 p.m.
  • South Greene High School, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

  • Humane Society Shelter, 3 p.m.
  • Rocky Top Veterinary Hospital, 8 a.m.-noon
  • Duckworth Animal Hospital, 8 a.m.-noon
  • Animal Medical Center, 8 a.m.-noon
  • Greene County Vet, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
  • East Tennessee Veterinary Services, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

