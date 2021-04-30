Rabies vaccination clinics, sponsored by the Greene County Health Department and local veterinarians, will be taking place throughout the week of May 3-8.
The cost is $10 for a one-year vaccination or $13 for a three-year vaccination.
The state requires that all dogs and cats be vaccinated for rabies.
For more information, call the Greene County Animal Control Office at 798-1777, the Greene County Health Department at 798-1749 or your veterinarian’s office.
The vaccination clinic schedule is:
MONDAY
- Glenwood Elementary School, 6 p.m.
- Chuckey Elementary School, 6 p.m.
- Camp Creek School, 6 p.m.
- Caney Branch Fire Department, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
- McDonald Elementary School, 6 p.m.
- Baileyton Elementary School, 6 p.m.
- West Greene High School, 6 p.m.
- Debusk Elementary School, 6 p.m.
- Clear Springs Community Center, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
- Ottway Elementary School, 6 p.m.
- Nolichuckey Elementary School, 6 p.m.
- Mosheim Elementary School, 6 p.m.
- Doak Elementary School, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
- Romeo Community Center, 6 p.m.
- Greystone Ruritan, 6 p.m.
- South Greene High School, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
- Humane Society Shelter, 3 p.m.
- Rocky Top Veterinary Hospital, 8 a.m.-noon
- Duckworth Animal Hospital, 8 a.m.-noon
- Animal Medical Center, 8 a.m.-noon
- Greene County Vet, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
- East Tennessee Veterinary Services, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.