Everyone is invited to a fundraising, fun-loving rescue pet event to support local rescue Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue on April 23. The event will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds at the Andrew Johnson Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission will be $5 for adults and kids over 12, but bring a donation of a bag of dog food, dog treats, dog toys, etc. and the $5 fee will be waived. 100% of all money raised goes to help with the care of the dogs at the rescue and in foster.
There will be live music to enjoy by Backwoods Country Band. There will be other local rescues, an Officer from Greene County Sheriff’s Department and their K9 partner(s) for meet-and-greet, T-shirts, hats, and lots of dog-themed items for sale, silent auction, and lots more. Nail trims and microchips will be available, each for $10. There will also be drawings and auction items held throughout the day and much more.
This will be a pet friendly event, so put the leash on and come have some fun with your dog. Leashes will be required, and friendly pets only.
There will be food trucks with good things to eat, so come hungry.
Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue is a no-kill, all-volunteer organization whose members are passionate about German Shepherd Dogs. Their efforts are focused on helping these GSDs who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in high kill shelters or otherwise homeless, lost, neglected or abandoned by humans they loved.
Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue (IDGSR) was founded in 2011 by a compassionate lover of German Shepherds. Seeing the “imminent danger” many German Shepherd Dogs were in, rescuing them from those situations was the only choice to make, so began IDGSR.
The rescue started small in East Tennessee with three dogs. In 2016, the West Tennessee Chapter was started after seeing the need in the Memphis-surrounding area. Slowly, over the years, the rescue grew and now rescues hundreds of dogs each year. IDGSR has saved thousands of dogs since the rescue began. The dogs taken in come from varying backgrounds including municipal shelters, strays and owner surrenders. The two things they all have in common is they desperately need a safe place to escape the terrible situations they came from, and can’t wait to find their furever home where they will be loved and cared for the rest of their life.