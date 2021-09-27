Be a Hero, Wear a Mask

In this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo, Lucie Phillips, 6, and her brother David Phillips, 3, join parents and students during a rally at the Utah State School Board Office calling for a mask mandate in Salt Lake City. A third federal judge ruled on Sept. 24 that Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee’s “mask opt out” order allowing parents to send their children to school without a mask where they are mandated by the school system endangers children with health issues and prevents them from going to school during the pandemic.