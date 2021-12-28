The Big Spring Master Gardener Association held its annual year-end celebration Dec. 14 at the Bulls Gap Community Center. Master Gardeners were recognized for their individual and group achievements in 2021.
This year was the culmination of 12 years of service for the Big Spring Master Gardener Association in Greene County. Beth Hembree, Patricia Moore, Jerry Kische, and Beverley Walker were recognized for their consecutive participation as active members of the association by receiving their 10-year badges. Joe Brown, Elizabeth Mullins, Jane Karuschkat, and Susan Pezanowski were recognized for five consecutive years of service, receiving their five-year pins.
Those receiving recognition as VIPs, who have been active members for three years, included: Lori Grabner, Pam Heeren, Terri Rhodes-Taylor, and Charlotte Smith.
Many members received recognition in service awards for their annual commitment in volunteering.
Bronze level, 50-99 hours: Gayle Crowe, Martha Fluharty, Katy Goins, Patricia Hayes, Betsy Long, Todd Long, Pat Moore, Elizabeth Mullins, Bev Walker and Simon Wilhoit.
Silver level, 100-199 hours: Luce Crim, Amber Davis, Annie Dunn, Bill Emsheimer, Lori Grabner, Glenn Karuschkat, Jerry Kische, Allie Peet, Susan Pezanowski, Patti Rogers, Charlotte Smith, Wendy Sykora and Aileen Vaughn.
Gold level, 200-299 hours: Michele Bradley, Joe Brown, Beth Hembree, LeeAnn McIntyre and Terri Rhodes-Taylor.
Platinum level 300-plus hours: Ron Davis, Mary Goldman and Darlene Moore.
BSMGA members giving over 100 hours of volunteer service in 2021 were recognized with a certificate and gold leaf pins. These recipients were: Michele Bradley, Joe Brown, Luce Crim, Amber Davis, Ron Davis, Annie Dunn, Bill Emsheimer, Mary Goldman, Lori Grabner, Beth Hembree, Glenn Karuschkat, Jerry Kische, LeeAnn McIntyre, Darlene Moore, Allie Peet, Susan Pezanowski, Terri Rhodes-Taylor, Patti Rogers, Charlotte Smith, Wendy Sykora and Aileen Vaughan.
The following members were recognized for outstanding service to BSMGA (as voted on by their peers): Intern Service award, Gayle Crowe; Community Service award, Mary Goldman; Greene Thumb award, Terri Rhodes-Taylor; Club Service award, Michele Bradley; Outstanding Educator award, Darlene Moore; Foundation award, Ron Davis; Spirit award, Luce Crim; Execellence in Service award, Ron Davis; and Honorary MG members, Natalie Bumgarner and Vera Ann Myers.
The following individuals were elected to serve on the 2022/23 Leadership Team: President, Ron Davis; Vice President, Joe Brown; Secretary, Katy Goins; Treasurer, Aileen Vaughan; Historian, Michele Bradley; Reporter, Wendy Sykora; Parliamentarian, Mary Goldman; and 2021 Intern Rep, Gayle Crowe.
The BSMGA certified five interns into the BSMGA program during 2021. These members participated in 40 hours of classroom training, as well as devoted 40 hours of volunteering to community service projects within Greene County’s BSMGA program. The newest additions to the BSMGA in 2021: Gayle Crowe, Amber Davis, Allie Peet, Patti Rogers and Wendy Sykora.
As the value of a volunteer hour was worth $24.52 in 2021, according to the Department of Labor statistics, BSMGA contributed $121,303.14 in economic value in Greene County through their annual cumulative total of 4,947.2 hours.
The BSMGA looks forward to another year of community gardening projects throughout Greene County. Projects include directing weekly gardening seminars at the Boys & Girls Club; maintaining and facilitating educational seminars at the New Hope Cemetery landscape; maintaining the Soup Kitchen garden; and the beginnings of a grant-funded project at the Greeneville Research and Education Center titled, Creating a Cycle of Sustainability on the Homestead. They will begin year three as a full-scale garden demonstration project at the Research and Education and Center as well, showcasing home garden vegetable trials and various fruit and herb plots, along with the installation of a pollinator garden. They will also participate in Greene County Fair events; participate in community events such as Kid’s Day on the Farm; the Greene County Christmas Parade; and be available to answer questions via the ASK US! portal at bsmga.com.
For additional information on the BSMGA, contact the Greene County UT Extension Office at 423-812-2054 or e-mail Melody Rose, extension agent and Master Gardener coordinator at mtrose@utk.edu. Also, check out the BSMGA website at www.bsmga.com