Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary of ministry to the Cedar Creek community on April 6.
During a season of evangelistic services by Rev. H. A. Kelsey, the Cedar Creek United Presbyterian Church was organized on the evening of April 6, 1921. At the organizational meeting, the following were elected as elders: James Renner, Joseph Cogdell and Howard Trumbull. The congregation called the Rev. S. Herbert Jamison as pastor.
The present church building was constructed on the ground owned by the Board of Home Missions along Cedar Creek. The church building accommodated some of the needs of the Cedar Creek Academy with classrooms and slate blackboards, which can still be seen. The Academy also had a separate building on the hill above the church with dormitories for boarding students.
The Academy was closed in 1938 and the buildings and property was given to the Greene County Board of Education.
The church will celebrate the 100th Anniversary at the Easter Service on April 4 at 10:30 a.m.