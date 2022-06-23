The Dickson-Williams Mansion in Greeneville was the recipient of two Awards of Excellence from the East Tennessee Historical Society. Other local winners included the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum and Wilhelmina Williams.
KNOXVILLE — The East Tennessee Historical Society’s annual Awards of Excellence were presented June 7 at the organization’s Awards Ceremony at the Museum of East Tennessee History in Knoxville.
Since 1982, the Society has annually recognized individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation, promotion, programming, and interpretation of the region’s history.
This year, four Greene County initiatives were among the 41 awards presented, a news release states.
DICKSON-WILLIAMS MANSION
The Dickson-Williams Mansion was honored for two of its historical initiatives. The historic home was the recipient of an Award of Distinction for “Let’s Put the Icing on the Cake,” a 200th anniversary celebration that featured a re-enactment of the marriage of Catharine Dickson and Dr. Alexander Williams. The event also raised funds for the preservation of the historic home.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion was also the recipient of a History in the Media Award for the creation of a new website about Greeneville and Greene County, which encourages heritage tourism and increases visibility for the historic home and ongoing efforts to preserve it.
GREENEVILLE-GREENE CO. HISTORY MUSEUM
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum was the recipient of an Award of Distinction for the exhibition “A Look at Greeneville’s Black Freedom Day: The 8th of August Celebrations,” which enhanced the understanding of Black history in East Tennessee.
WILHELMINA WILLIAMS
Wilhelmina Williams was the recipient of a Community History Award for ongoing preservation efforts and for achieving national recognition for regional historic sites, including the Earnest Block House and the Earnest Family Farms.
Established in 1834, the East Tennessee Historical Society is widely acknowledged as one of the most active history organizations in the state and enjoys a national reputation for excellence in programming and education, the release notes.
For more information on ETHS, exhibitions, or programs, call 865-215-8824 or visit www.EastTNHistory.org.