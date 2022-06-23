Karen Solomon has been honored by the Greeneville-Greene County Retired Teachers Association with the organization’s 2022 Leadership Award.
Upon joining the organization in 2013, Solomon immediately began serving on the GGCRTA’s S Scholarship Committee, a club news release says. In 2016, she agreed to lead that committee as chairperson and has continued in that position since that time.
A former guidance counselor at Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools, Solomon uses her expertise as committee chair to reach out to potential scholarship applicants among seniors in all five area high schools, the release continues.
After collecting applications from area students who plan to become teachers, Solomon then “compiles the candidates’ information into a unified form that enables the scholarship committee to consider all aspects and qualities as referenced by the students in their applications,” the release explains.
“Criteria for determining the Retired Teachers Association and Mary Emma Mitchell scholarship winners will range from grade point average and the usual standardized test scores, to participation in extracurriculars, school and community leadership, letters of recommendation, attendance, and degree of need, as well as the personal essays submitted by all the candidates,” the release details.
During the past year, Solomon “facilitated a significant improvement in the award process by enabling the scholarships to be presented at the April RTA meeting. By doing so, more emphasis can be focused upon the scholarship recipients when they attend the April meeting and address the RTA membership,” the release adds.