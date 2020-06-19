Melody Rose, master gardener coordinator and UT extension agent, hasn’t slowed down any since the coronavirus came to town and neither have her students/interns and Big Spring Master Gardeners Association members.
“I have been conducting gardening classes at 6:30 p.m. every Monday since March 30,” Rose said in an email. “They have all been recorded and can all be found at sites.google.com/utk.edu/big-spring-master-gardeners/home and www.bsmga.com.”
May 27 marked the completion of training for 2020 Master Gardener interns. The class had six face-to-face trainings before transitioning to zoom on March 16.
“They have knocked it out of the park!” said Rose. “I had 12 and only lost one as a result of the ‘zoom move,’ which is fantastic. They have completed their presentations and project share-day all via zoom technology.
Additionally, members of the Big Spring Master Gardener Association have been going to project sites at New Hope Cemetery, Boys and Girls Club, and the Soup Kitchen, one at a time according to social distancing guidelines, to maintain gardens and perform tasks timely for this time of year. Rose, along with Research station staff, has been maintaining the trials at the Greeneville Research and Education Center since volunteers are not allowed on site until August 1.
“We have blueberry, strawberry, and caneberries in trials out there, as well as the home garden veggie trials, sweet corn, and pollinator garden” she said.
The club also partners with other community organizations. The Boys and Girls Club recently won a Search for Excellence Award at the state level through the Tennessee Extension Master Gardeners in the youth category.
At the state level, consumer horticultural teams which include Tennessee Extension Master Gardener, Fruit & Vegetable, and Sustainable Landscapes have been conducting Tuesday Topics and Friday Focus for both the general public and master gardeners. The videos can be found on the website above.
The full roster of offerings includes Monday Musings, which is lead by Rose and is open to any home gardeners in East Tennessee; Tuesday Topics, which takes place monthly from now until August includes general horticultural topics for any gardeners statewide upon registration; Wednesday Wanderings with BSMGA Interns; Thursday Throwdowns for BSMGA members; and Friday Focus for Tennessee Master Gardeners only.
With the implementation of the ASK US portal on the BSMGA website and via social media channels, master gardeners are answering multiple homeowner horticultural questions on a daily basis.
“As of June 29th, there will have been 14 consecutive Monday night classes since March 30th,” said Rose. “We have had a cumulative attendance of over 1,100 folks, representing 14 different states and 26 counties across Tennessee so far.
“Needless to say, I’ve been pretty busy, as have BSMGA members,” said Rose. “We have also been posting a home garden tidbit every single day via Facebook since March 1st.”
All classes can be found @ https://sites.google.com/utk.edu/big-spring-master-gardeners/home. All Monday night participants also have access to a google drive where all these videos, along with many supplemental publications and resources are housed.
For more information about upcoming classes, visit www.bsmga.com/home-gardening-classes.html. Visit https://sites.google.com/utk.edu/big-spring-master-gardeners/temg/friday-focus?authuser=0#h.dllnb9zfi7bg to see highlights of BSMGA community programs.