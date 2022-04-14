The stage is now set for the championship round of the 2022 Rotary Round Robin.
After a series of competitions between the five local high schools, the student scholar teams from North Greene and Chuckey-Doak high schools have earned the top spots to compete and decide who will be crowned this year’s champions. The match will be held Wednesday beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Tusculum University.
Round three of this year’s Rotary Round Robin was played this past Wednesday. During the contest, Chuckey-Doak scored the most points with 125, followed by South Greene and West Greene with 100 points each. Greeneville and North Greene finished close behind with 95 points each.
The three-week cumulative total score put North Greene in first place with 375 points, followed by Chuckey-Doak with 345 points. South Greene finished with 330 points, followed by West Greene with 280 points and Greeneville with 260 points.
The Greeneville Noon Rotary Club has sponsored this competition for the local high schools for the past 61 years.
Club officials expressed thanks to each of the teams and their sponsors for helping to make this year’s Round Robin a success.
The Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon in the Hurley Room on the campus of Tusculum University. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Greeneville Noon Rotary Club.