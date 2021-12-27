The Greene County Republican Women installed their new officers for 2022-2023 at their Dec. 14 Christmas Party.
Barbara Troutman, president of the Tennessee Republican Women, installed the officers in a ceremony following a Christmas dinner held at Link Hills Country Club.
The new officers, who each have a two-year term that concludes in December 2023, are President Nancy Wilson, 1st Vice President Joy Rader-Nunnally, 2nd Vice President Kathy Clemmer, Treasurer Doris Parton, Vice Treasurer Sharon Hale, Secretary Michelle Holt, and Correspondence Secretary Wanda Cox.
Wilson announced that the next meeting of GCRW will be Jan. 13, at which the two Republican candidates for county sheriff will speak: current sheriff Wesley Holt, and challenger Andy Barham. The GOP primary is May 3.
The January meeting will be held at the Harvest Restaurant on Highway 11E. It starts at noon.