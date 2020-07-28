Anticipating the school children of Greene County and Greeneville would be needing shoes for the school year, members of the Greene County Scottish Rite Club elected to proceed with their annual car show to gather funding for the annual disbursement of several hundred pairs of shoes for those children who will need them.
On Saturday, July 11, 2020, a fine group of car club members met at the parking lot of Food City on Ashville Highway in Greeneville to enjoy fund raising for the kids, a release says. Bill Moncier, Greene County Scottish Rite member and organizer, along with President Kevin Wilder, Treasurer Willis Scott and other members of the group gathered around the the Car Club’s entries for a fun filled day of beauty, laughter and good purpose.
Car clubs from several areas volunteered their efforts and were represented by Team Rukkus, Volunteer State Auto Club, Ridge Runners, Cortland Antique Auto Club, Pharos and Vettes of the Smokies. A total of 58 cars were on display for public viewing and the crowd was not disappointed.
Door prizes donated by several businesses and homemade confections were also raffled off to the delighted crowd. Scott Niswonger, Ace Hardware, and Johnson City Chemical were but a few generous donors of funds and gifts for door prizes. Several cakes donated by members of the Eastern Star were on hand for a cake walk which was changed to a raffle due to the extreme heat of the afternoon.
Mr. & Mrs. Danny Crumb, members of the community and of the Shrine, Scottish Rite and Eastern Star were in attendance and helped make the event a success.
Special thanks were given to the Women’s Club and Men’s Brotherhood of Victory Church for their support of this project. Funds for this project aid in helping the school children of Greene County have shoes during the school year and Mr. Moncier co-ordinates this project with the support of the Scottish Rite members who also donate monthly to this project. Socks are donated through the efforts of the local Eastern Star chapter.