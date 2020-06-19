As we tool about our community, busily involved in many organizations, I get the question “Just what do garden clubbers do?”
Well, it is like opening a jewel box of wonderful learning experiences as well as an opportunity for forging new friendships and becoming stewards of our earth and environment. Our membership is growing and all contribute an element to the growth and educational opportunities here in Greeneville.
Eastside Garden Club, member of Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Deep South, and National Garden Club, Inc. offers many opportunities to engage in community projects as well as supporting youth efforts.
We believe our children of today will be the gardeners of tomorrow. Monetary awards and grants are given to individuals and clubs to enable work on worthwhile projects that promote public enjoyment and education. Clubs have built edible gardens, herb gardens, supported the Blue Star Memorials for our honored soldiers, set up conservation education programs for school children and engaged in assisting in vegetable and flower gardens for long term care facilities.
We grow pollinator gardens, wildlife havens, participate in Master Gardener programs and university trials. We organize wild flower walks in national and city parks. We continue our education with seminars and conferences where we learn about watersheds, impacts of recycling, good gardening management of soil and landscaping. We advocate for legislation for our planet’s health and preservation. We provide valuable information on horticulture and floral design for other clubs and interests.
We support the preservation of natural gardens and forests. We often advise and hope to continue to educate the public in a positive way to encourage their interest in gardening for their table, beauty in the home, and education as to the best way to implement change for the better.
Our Greeneville Club has planted over 200 trees in the last three years on pasture land and water shedding areas so they can do their work toward cleaning up any residual contamination into our streams. We have wildlife management areas for birds, butterflies and other pollinators. We have rain gardens. We have fern, rose, lily, and iris gardens just to name a few. We hold photography contests for pictures of our gardens and we learn by Zoom classes when physical meetings are not advised.
One of the most surprising elements of being a garden clubber is participation on the state and national levels. The educational offerings during seminars teach us much about changes in biology, communication and methods of organizing our yards and gardens for optimum value.
Eastside Garden Club received a “Club of Excellence” award in 2019 due to our support of the Doak House Herb Garden, the Herb Garden at the state headquarters, Racheff House in Knoxville, Tennesse and our efforts to be conservation minded. We hold flower shows and our own Kathleen Wright is a Judge of Flower Shows. We have new members who are striving to grow and manage their gardens, provide butterfly habitat, and serve the community in so many ways. Many are welcome members of other local organizations and share their knowledge when needed.
One of members, Joel Hausser, is a beekeeper expert and also a go to fellow for recycling in our area. So it is with joy I say I am proud to be a part of a garden club of caring and sharing individuals of many talents and all for the good of our city, county, country and planet. If you are interested in becoming a garden member please contact Jeanie Jackson at 620-0473 or email tiger129ts@aol.com.
Jeanie Jackson has been an avid gardener since the early 60s. She has lived in Kentucky, Tennessee and New Mexico and retired after 52 years in the nursing field, including certified coronary care and case management. She holds a bachelor of science in nursing, as well as a certification in Herbology. She is a master gardener, member of the Greene Herb Society, Eastside Garden Club, Greeneville Iris Society, American Iris Society, Herb Society of America, American Horticulture Society, Nature Conservancy, Audubon and many other conservation groups.