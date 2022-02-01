Asbury United Methodist Church, Family Ministries is now collecting donations of new or gently used formal dresses for The Prom Closet, a store offering formal dresses for sale to local students for a nominal fee, according to a news release.
Now in its 16th year, the Asbury United Methodist Church Prom Closet is an outreach ministry aimed at providing an affordable alternative for eighth grade and high school girls who wish to attend their prom or formal dance, but may have limited financial resources that make if difficult or impossible for them to purchase a prom dress.
The ministry, spearheaded in Greene County in 2006 by Asbury’s United Methodist Women and the late Barbara Lawson, who was UMW president at the time, is modeled after a similar ministry in North Carolina. There, a 17-year old girl who was excited about attending her first prom became aware that many of her friends were not going to attend prom because of the expense associated with dressing for the event. The young lady envisioned a way for all of the girls to be able to go to the prom – and then she began to act on her vision. With the help of her church, a prom dress ministry was developed.
The Blessed Dressed Ministry, as it was first called, is a means to share the love of Jesus Christ by meeting people in their need. An unfortunate reality is that proms have evolved into a very expensive event – but an event that is an important milestone in the lives of all young people. Lawson always felt, “It’s a time to dress up, feel special, and celebrate with their peers in a formal social setting. Formal dresses can cost upwards of hundreds of dollars – an expense that is unreachable for many. We feel certain that the present state of our economy will mean an even greater number of young ladies will need to take advantage of this ministry. ”
The Prom Closet will operate out of Asbury UMC’s Fellowship Hall at the corner of Main and Summer streets. It will be open for shoppers 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19. Signs will be posted to indicate the entrance to the building.
Shoppers may try on dresses before they make their selection. Each dress is available for sale, for a fee of $10, to local eighth grade girls and high school girls attending proms. Any profit realized from this ministry will be used to build The Prom Closet inventory for next year’s Blessed Dressed Ministry event.
The community is encouraged to donate gently used or new formal dresses (prom, bridesmaid or pageant dresses) to be used in this ministry. Dress donations are now being accepted. Dresses can be dropped off at the Asbury UMC, 201 S. Main St., using the church office entrance off of Summer Street, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gently used dresses should be cleaned and mended, if possible, before donation. Kim Brown, director of family ministries, noted that there is a great need for dresses in women’s sizes 12 to 28.
Cash contributions are also being accepted, and will be used to purchase additional dresses for the ministry. Monetary donations should be marked for Asbury Prom Closet and brought or mailed to the church office at the above address.
For more information about The Prom Closet, call Kim Brown at 423-278-5104 or the Asbury UMC office 423-798-1050.