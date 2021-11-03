Brilliant Sky Nov 3, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Reader Linda Burns of Baileyton shared this photo she calls “October Sky” in late October. The Greeneville Sun welcomes photos submitted by readers and prints several on the Best Shots page on Saturdays. Photo Special To The Sun/Linda Burns Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 16 Students Seen At Hospital After School Bus Crash Renaissance Faire Coming To Greeneville Nikesha 'Nikki' Jo Aiken (Died: Oct. 29, 2021) Portia Ellen Garber Reynolds (Died: Oct. 21, 2021) Tusculum Professor, Students Unveil Mustang Design Prototype Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.