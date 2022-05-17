AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post 64 and its auxiliary meets on the first Monday of each month at the local post, 101 Longview Drive, just off Snapps Ferry Road. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Meeting time is 6 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for June 6. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN AUDITORIUM
Eugene Wolf will perform the play “The Book of Mamaw” on May 28 at 7 p.m. at Appalachian Auditorium, 3220 St. James Road. Admission is $15. Online tickets and more details are available at appalachian-auditorium.org.
BIBLES CHAPEL CEMETERY
Decoration will be held at the Bibles Chapel Cemetery in Midway on May 29.
BIG SPRING MASTER GARDENERS
Big Spring Master Gardeners will host a gardening class, entitled “Companion Plants in Home Gardens,” on Thursday, May 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Tennessee Research and Education Center, 2255 East Allens Bridge Road. The class is free and open to the public. It is part of the continuing “Back to Basics” series. Visit bsmga.com for more details.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN
Camp Creek Ruritan Club, 2999 Camp Creek Road, will host a Country Breakfast Saturday, May 21, from 7-10 a.m. Menu will consist of country ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, chocolate gravy, coffee, juice and soda. Cost is by donation.
CROSS ANCHOR CEMETERY
Decoration will be held at Cross Anchor Cemetery on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.
FLEA MARKET & SWAP MEET
The U.S. Military Vets MC and the Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will host its 2nd annual Flea Market & Swap Meet on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the post home, located at 70 Harlan St. Vendor space is available. Proceeds will benefit veterans in the community. To learn more, email greenevillevetfleamarket@gmail.com.
GREENE CO. DEMOCRATS
The Greene County Democratic Party and the Greene County Democratic Women will hold a joint meeting Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at Casa Guerrero, 915 West Main St., Greeneville. The 2022 Leora Bullen Memorial High School Scholarship will be presented during the meeting.
GREENE CO. CHRISTIAN SINGLES
The Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ will meet May 28 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Greeneville.
HARRISON CEMETERY
Decoration will be held Saturday, May 21, at Harrison Cemetery located on Harrison Road off the 107 Cutoff.
MEDIC BLOOD DRIVE
Medic Regional Blood Center will collect blood donations on Wednesday, May 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Food City, 515 Asheville Hwy. A Medic mobile unit will be on site. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by calling 865-524-3074.
MIDWAY UMC MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will host its monthly “Feed the Community” meal on Thursday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s meal will include barbecue, baked beans, slaw and dessert. Dine-in or drive-thru meals are available.
MOHAWK RURITAN
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host its Fifth Sunday Dinner on May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. Curbside meal pickup only. The menu will include turkey & dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, bread and dessert. No drinks will be available. Cost is $8 adults, $4 children 12 and under.
MT. OLIVET COC CEMETERY
Decoration will be held at the Mt. Olivet Church of Christ Cemetery, 2360 Little Meadow Creek Rd., on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.
RIVERVIEW CLOTHES CLOSET, FOOD PANTRY
The Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open each Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, in Mosheim. Anyone in need is welcome.
SINKING SPRINGS CEMETERY
Sinking Springs Cemetery will have its annual decoration of graves on May 21-22.
TREY YOUNGBLOOD BLOOD DRIVE
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Thursday, May 19 in honor of Trey Youngblood from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Crescent School, 615 W. Main St. The Greene County man was severely injured earlier this year in a tree-trimming accident. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: TYoungblood.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 will meet May 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the post, 70 Harlan St.