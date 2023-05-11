ALZHEIMER’S TN SILVER ALERT LECTURE
Tracey Wilson, of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, will be the guest speaker at the May 25 meeting of the ALPS Adult Day Services’ Caregiver Support Group. The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the ALPS facility, 431 E. Bernard Ave., Greeneville. Wilson will speak about the Silver Alert program and how you can be prepared in case of an emergency. If you are unable to attend the meeting, but still would like information about a Silver Alert Kit, call 423-525-5773.
BENEFIT MEAL, AUCTION FOR SALLY BOLINGER
A benefit meal and silent auction to help with medical expenses for Sally Bolinger, who is battling lung cancer, will be held Friday, May 12, from 5-7 p.m., at Victory Church of God. The church is located at 166 Sanford Circle, just off the Asheville Highway in the South Greene community. The meal will consist of BBQ, baked beans, potato sale, slaw, drink and dessert. Take out meals will be available. To reserve a meal, call or text 423-293-2761 or email emily@eandeexcavating.com .
BLUE SPRINGS DECORATION DAY
The Blue Springs Historical Association will host Decoration Day at Blue Springs Cemetery and Church, in Mosheim, on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring flowers to decorate graves. Tell stories and share pictures you have to add to the Blue Springs history records. Donations for upkeep of the cemetery will be accepted. Modern Woodmen has pledged to match up to $2,500. At 11 a.m., Dr. Angela Keaton, of Tusculum University, will speak about “Appalachian Myths and Stereotypes.” The event is free and open to the public.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up your meal.
CEDAR HILL CEMETERY DECORATION OF GRAVES
Decoration of graves will be held Sunday, May 21, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville.
CHUCKEY METHODIST CEMETERY DECORATION
Chuckey Methodist Church will host its cemetery decoration and homecoming on May 21. Service begins at 10 a.m., followed by meal at 11:30 a.m.
GETHSEMANE CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held May 21 at Gethsemane Church Cemetery, 155 S. Waterfork Rd.
GREENE CO. DEMOCRATS MEETING
The Greene County Democratic Party and the Greene County Democratic Women will host their monthly joint meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at Casa Guerrero Mexican Cuisine, 915 W. Main St. The presentation of the 2023 Leora Bullen Scholarship will be made.
MOSHEIM CENTRAL CEMETERY DECORATION
Mosheim Central Church will have decoration at its cemetery this Saturday, May 13. Donations will be accepted for the upkeep of the cemetery.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on May 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will consist of BBQ, baked beans, slaw and dessert. Dine-in or drive-thru available.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their regular stated meeting May 15 at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
MT. HEBRON CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Mt. Hebron Rd., this Sunday, May 14. Donations to help with upkeep of the cemetery will be appreciated
MT. PLEASANT CEMETERY DECORATION
The annual decoration of graves at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery will be held May 20. All donations will be appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donation boxes are available. The cemetery committee asks that flowers be removed two weeks after decoration for mowing to resume.
MT. TABOR SPRING FLING & DECORATION DAY
Mt. Tabor Church, 500 Tabor Road, in the Greystone community, will host its annual decoration of graves and bake sale, along with its first-ever Spring Fling, this Saturday, May 13. The Spring Fling will feature local craft and business vendors and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bake sale will begin at 9 a.m. and last until all the goodies are gone. A hot dog lunch will be served at a cost of $5. Donations for the cemetery maintenance will be accepted during the event.
NEWCOMERS CLUB MEETING
The Newcomer Club of Greeneville will meet Thursday, May 11, at 9:30 a.m., at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Church and Main streets in downtown Greeneville. Free parking is available behind the church.
PINE GROVE CHURCH FISH FRY
Pine Grove Church on Bright Hope Road will have a Fish Fry this Friday, May 12 from 5-7 p.m. Cost is by donation. Everyone is welcome.
SINKING SPRINGS CEMETERY DECORATION
The Sinking Springs Cemetery annual decoration of graves weekend will be Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.
UNION CHAPEL CHURCH YARD SALE
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be having a yard sale on May 27-28, beginning at 8 a.m. both days, at the Chucky Community Center, located at the corner of Erwin Highway and Chuckey Pike. Proceeds will benefit the church youth.