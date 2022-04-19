AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
BAILEYTON LODGE NO. 520
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520, F&AM, 365 Brunner St., will host a meal this Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the lodge dinning room. The menu will consist of grilled pork loin, grilled potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert and rolls. Dine-in or drive-through will be available. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and ages 5 and under are free.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are held on the first Thursdays and third Saturdays of each month from 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
CASI FULL GOSPEL CHURCH
Casi Full Gospel Church fellowship hall, 372 Cassi Road, Chuckey, will host their annual country ham or chicken dinner with all the trimmings Saturday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children (10 and under) Carry outs will be available, call 423-257-6713. For more information, call 423-335-0624.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENE COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY
The Greene County Republican Party will have a meet and greet the candidates for the May 3 election Saturday starting at 6 p.m. at the headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road
MT. PLEASANT RURITAN
The Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club will host an All You Can Eat Country Breakfast on April 30 from 7-9 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Building. The menu includes: bacon, sausage, ham, eggs, grits, biscuits and gravy and more. Cost is $10.00 per person and proceeds will be used for various community projects.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a fundraiser for Kathy Seymour who needs a liver transplant Saturday beginning with a blood drive beginning at 10 a.m., spaghetti dinner at 2 p.m., car, truck, bike, lawnmower, tractor and semi show. TNT Lawnmower pull Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Definitely a full day of activities. Come on out, fellowship and have a good time.
SUNNYSIDE VFD
Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Dept. Sta. 18., 200 Carmel Hill, will be having a Pancake Breakfast Saturday Starting at 8 a.m. until noon. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausages, and drinks. Cost is $5.00 per plate. Everyone is welcome.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.