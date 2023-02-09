BAILEYTON UMC MEAL
The Baileyton United Methodist Church on 1034 Baileyton Main Street, will host a drive-thru lasagna/spaghetti meal this Saturday, Feb. 11, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes one choice of lasagna or baked spaghetti with meat sauce, salad with ranch or Italian dressing, roll, dessert and bottled water. To place an order or for more information, text Jane at 620-1274 or Myra at 620-8580. You may also order in the pickup line between 4:30 -6:30, under the drive thru in the back of the church.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
GOSNELL’S MUSIC FREE COUNTRY CONCERT
Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, 809 Tusculum Boulevard, will host a country concert on Saturday Feb. 11, starting at 2 p.m. The band Southern Addiction. of North Carolina, will headline, along with local talent Weston Brown. The event is free and open to the public.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m.
MORELOCK FAMILY FUNDRAISER
A benefit meal is being planned Sunday, Feb. 19, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Glendale Community Center, 3451 Buckingham Road, to aid the Morelock family who lost everything in a house fire. The meal will include a potato bar, salad, dessert and drink. Cost is by donation. A special visit by the Flying Js is also planned for live music.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
MT. ZION CHURCH MEAL
Mt. Zion Church, in Afton, will host a Country Ham Big Breakfast at Mt. Zion Church, on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6:30-10 a.m. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, fruit, and drink. Cost is a donation. Mt. Zion is located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road. (off the Snapps Ferry Road.) All donations are used to support the community ministry of the Mt. Zion Men.
PINE GROVE UMC CEMETERY CARETAKERS MEETING
The Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Caretakers, Inc., will hold its annual meeting on Saturday Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., at the church, located at 3005 Bright Hope Road.
REGENERATIVE AG WORKSHOP
The USA Regenerative Agricultureal Alliance will host a free winter workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Warehouse at Wilson Hill, 145 Wilson HIll Road, next to the Greeneville Airport. The focus of the event will be the importance of support local farming operations. A free brunch for the first 50 attendees will be held at 11 a.m. Register online at www.usaregenalliance.org/events or call 888-574-9472.
WARRENSBURG COMMUNITY CENTER MEAL
The Warrensburg Community Center will host a Valentine’s banquet meal on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5-7:30 p.m., at the community center. The menu will include: baked chicken breast with dressing or baked ham with apples. Each meal includes mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad, a drink and dessert. Cost for adults is $10.