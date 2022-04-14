AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
BAILEYTON LODGE NO. 520
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520, F&AM, 365 Brunner St., will be serving a Sunday dinner April 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the lodge dinning room. Menu will consist of grilled pork loin, grilled potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert and rolls. Dine-in or Drive-thu will be available. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and ages 5 and under are free.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN
Camp Creek Ruritan Club, 2999 Camp Creek Road, will have it’s Monthly Country Breakfast Saturday from 7-10 a.m. There will also be a bake sale held in conjunction with the breakfast, come out and buy your Easter deserts. Menu consists of country ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, juice, soda and coffee. Cost is $8 for the breakfast. Everyone is invited.
CASI FULL GOSPEL CHURCH
Casi Full Gospel Church fellowship hall, 372 Cassi Road, Chuckey, will host their annual country ham or chicken dinner with all the trimmings April 23 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children (10 and under) Carry outs will be available, call 423-257-6713. For more information, call 423-335-0624.
DEPOT STREET FARMERS MARKET
The Depot Street Farmers Market opening day is May 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy Street, and will run through October. They are looking for food trucks and musicians to set up or preform on Saturday mornings. For more information call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621, or go to the website: depoststreetfarmersmarket.com.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN
The Greene County Republican Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. Speakers will be candidates for county mayor and register of deeds. Dinner is $15. Reservations are required. Call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793 to make a reservation.
GREENEVILLE OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their stated meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge Hall. A fellowship meal will be served at 6 p.m. in the dining room.
HARDINS CHAPEL UMC
Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church, 3320 Baileyton Road, will host a Maundy Thursday Service of Silence Thursday at 7 p.m. at the church.
Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church, 3320 Baileyton Road, will host a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. at the church.
LAMAR RURITAN
The Lamar Ruritan Club, 108 Charlie Parker Road, Jonesborough, will host a sit-down and drive-thru steak dinner 5-7 p.m. Saturday. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, dessert and drinks for $10. People will have the opportunity to meet and greet candidates for Washington County. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
LIMESTONE RURITAN CLUB
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full Country Breakfast Buffet on Saturday starting 7-10 a.m. This is a hardy All-You-Can-Eat breakfast for $10 per plate and well worth it. The Ruritan Club is located on 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will host Feed The Community dine-in or drive-thru April 21 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Meal will consist of ham, corn, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert.
MOHAWK CEMETERY
The Mohawk Cemetery Association request that all flowers and miscellaneous items be removed from the graves by Saturday in preparation for mowing.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a Catfish Dinner with all the fixings on Friday starting at 5 p.m. Take the night off from cooking, we would love to have you come by and have dinner with us.
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Bring the kids out, prizes given out in each division.
South Central Ruritan will be hosting an Amateur Horse Show on Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Come out and have some family fun. Concession stand will be open. Don’t forget Debbie’s hot fudge cakes!
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a fundraiser for Kathy Seymour who needs a liver transplant on April 23 beginning with a blood drive beginning at 10 a.m., spaghetti dinner at 2 p.m., car, truck, bike, lawnmower, tractor and semi show. TNT Lawnmower pull Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Definitely a full day of activities. Come on out, fellowship and have a good time.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.
The VFW Post No. 1990 will host the 2nd Annual Easter egg hunt and games Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Post building across from Walmart. The event is free and open to the public so come have some fun with the kids. Children need to bring their own Easter basket.