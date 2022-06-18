BAILEYTON COMMUNITY BLOCK PARTY
First Baptist Church of Baileyton will be holding its annual Community Block Party this Saturday, June 18, starting at 7 p.m. There will be free food & drinks (hamburgers and hotdogs), music, bounce houses for kids and fireworks at dark. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
BAILEYTON LODGE MEAL
The Baileyton Masonic Lodge, 365 Brunner St., in Baileyton, will host a Sunday dinner meal on June 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, drink and dessert. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
BAILEYTON UMC YARD SALE
The Baileyton United Methodist Church will host a three-day benefit yard sale in the church’s fellowship hall on June 30-July 2. The sale will begin at 8 a.m. each day. For more information, call 423-329-2719. Proceeds from the yard sale will aid the Baileyton community.
CHRISTIAN SINGLES NETWORK
The Greeneville-Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ will meet June 25, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. For more details, call 865-219-3535.
FIREWORKS SALE TO BENEFIT VFDs
The Midway and Mosheim Volunteer Fire Departments will be selling fireworks June 20-July 5, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., at the Mosheim VFD, 7700 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. There will be fireworks available for all ages. Proceeds will benefit the Midway and Mosheim VFDs. For more information, call 306-7639 or 422-7227.
HOLLAND-REYNOLDS FAMILY LUNCHEON
The Holland-Reynolds Family Luncheon for the descendants of Ira Holland and Vivian Reynolds Holland will be held July 9 at The Farmer’s Daughter on the Erwin Highway, beginning at 1 p.m.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting on Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. A meal social will be served at 5:30 p.m.
RIDGE RUNNERS CRUISE-IN
The Ridge Runners Car Club will host the 30th annual Ridge Runners Cruise-In this Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Chantz-Scott, 300 Bachman Drive. For more details, call 423-306-5751.
SOUTH CENTRAL HORSE SHOW
The South Central Ruritan will host an Amateur Horse Show this Saturday, June 18. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Concession stand will be open. Don’t forget to try Debbie’s hot fudge cakes!
TRI-CITIES TOY & HOBBY SHOW
The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held this Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the EastView Parks & Recreation Center, located on East Bernard Avenue, in Greeneville. Vendor spaces are $50, which includes two tables. Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Concessions will be available. For more information, call 607-9566. Proceeds will benefit the Parks & Rec Department.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive. The next meeting is scheduled for June 30.