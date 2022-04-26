AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are held on the first Thursdays and third Saturdays of each month from 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
BEWLEYS CHAPEL UMC
Bewleys Chapel United Methodist Church, 1733 Bewleys Chapel Road, will have a supper Friday at 6 p.m. The cost is free but donations will be accepted. The menu will consist of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, dessert and drink. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
CEDAR CREEK DAYS COMMUNITY YARD SALE
The annual Cedar Creek Community Yard Sale will be Saturday, May 7, starting around 8 a.m. Several homes in the community are expected to participate. Cedar Creek Church of God will also be selling breakfast from Chick-fil-A, and will have booths set up as a fundraiser for the church youth group. The yard sale is being held on the same day as the annual Cedar Creek Days festival, at 90 Cedar Creek School Road. The festival will feature over 60 vendors, live music, food and much more. Additional information on the festival will appear in Wednesday’s Accent section.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENE COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY
The Greene County Republican party will host an election night watch meeting May 3 starting at 6 p.m. at the Republican headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road.
GREYSTONE RURITAN CLUB
Greystone Ruritan Club at the Ruritan building (former old Greystone School) will be hosting a “Pickin’ Along The Peavine” Bluegrass night Saturday at 7 p.m. with a reunion of the Hard Times Bluegrass Band, Jerry and Susie Keys, G.C. Matlock, and Keith and Myna Belle Williams. A country meal of soup beans, cornbread and all the trimmings, and dessert begins at 6 p.m. Cost is by donation. For more information, call Roy Weems at 423-440-0264 or Jerry Hopson at 423-278-4957.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL RURITAN
Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan Rook Tournament will be Saturday at 6 p.m. at Hardin’s Chapel Community Center, 3 miles out Baileyton Road. Cost is $10 per person. Food and drinks will be available. Winning team will receive $100!
MT. PLEASANT RURITAN
The Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club will host an All-You-Can-Eat Country Breakfast on Saturday from 7-9 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Building. The menu will include bacon, sausage, ham, eggs, grits, biscuits and gravy and more. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will be used for various community projects supported by the club.
MCDONALD MISSION YARD SALE
A Benefit Yard Sale to aid the Tim Cobble family will be Friday and Saturday at the McDonald Mission, 75 Ailshie Lane, Mohawk. Hours will be Friday, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Several area churches are sponsoring this fundraiser to help defray living expenses for the family while Cobble is a patient at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. A heart transplant patient, Cobble requires regular follow-up care at Vanderbilt due his health issues. Last week, he also underwent emergency gallbladder surgery at Vanderbilt. Anyone wishing to donate items for the yard sale can text 423-278-8058. Additional information is available on Facebook at Prayers for Tim Cobble.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN CLUB
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will be having a spaghetti supper with all the trimmings Saturday from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit community projects, Nolachuckey Elementary School, South Greene High School and Boy Scout Troop No. 96. The location will be in the St. James Community Center cafeteria.
RADERS UNION CHURCH
Raders Union Church will have a hot dog and hamburger supper Saturday from 4-8 p.m. Homemade ice cream, pies, cakes and bread will also be available for purchase.
SHILOH CEMETERY
The board of directors for the Shiloh Cemetery will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.