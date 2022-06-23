BAILEYTON LODGE MEAL
The Baileyton Masonic Lodge, 365 Brunner St., in Baileyton, will host a Sunday dinner meal on June 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, drink and dessert. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
BAILEYTON UMC YARD SALE
The Baileyton United Methodist Church will host a three-day benefit yard sale in the church’s fellowship hall on June 30-July 2. The sale will begin at 8 a.m. each day. For more information, call 423-329-2719. Proceeds from the yard sale will aid the Baileyton community.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL MEAL
Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, will have a supper on June 24 at 6 p.m. The menu will be hamburgers, baked beans and potato salad. The cost is free, but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
CHRISTIAN SINGLES NETWORK
The Greeneville-Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ will meet June 25, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. For more details, call 865-219-3535.
FIREWORKS SALE TO BENEFIT VFDs
The Midway and Mosheim Volunteer Fire Departments is selling fireworks now through July 5, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., at the Mosheim VFD, 7700 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. There will be fireworks available for all ages. Proceeds will benefit the Midway and Mosheim VFDs. For more information, call 306-7639 or 422-7227.
GARDENING CLASS
The Big Spring Master Gardeners host its fifth class in a 10-part “Back to Basics” gardening series Thursday, June 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Northeast Tennessee Research and Education Center, 2255 East Allens Bridge Road. The topic will be “Pest ID and Management.” Door prizes will be presented to attendees. The session is free and open to the public.
HOLLAND-REYNOLDS FAMILY LUNCHEON
The Holland-Reynolds Family Luncheon for the descendants of Ira Holland and Vivian Reynolds Holland will be held July 9 at The Farmer’s Daughter on the Erwin Highway, beginning at 1 p.m.
MT. ZION BREAKFAST
There will be a Country Ham Big Breakfast at Mt. Zion UMC on Saturday, June 25 from 6:30 to 10 a.m. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, fruit, and drink. Cost is by donation. Mt. Zion is located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road (off Snapps Ferry Road.) All donations used to support the community ministry of the Mt. Zion UM Men.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive. The next meeting is scheduled for June 30.