AFF REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The America First Federated Republican Women will meet Monday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m., at the Gondolier Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Michael Hensley, director of faith-based and community initiatives for US Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN.
AJ WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse.
ALZHEIMER’S TN SILVER ALERT LECTURE
Tracey Wilson, of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, will be the guest speaker at the May 25 meeting of the ALPS Adult Day Services’ Caregiver Support Group. The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the ALPS facility, 431 E. Bernard Ave., Greeneville. Wilson will speak about the Silver Alert program and how you can be prepared in case of an emergency. If you are unable to attend the meeting, but still would like information about a Silver Alert Kit, call 423-525-5773.
BAILEYTON LODGE SUNDAY DINNER
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520 will host a Sunday Dinner on May 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lodge building, 365 Brunner St., in Baileyton. The menu will consist of grilled pork loin, grilled potatoes, green beans, slaw, bread, drinks and dessert. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children ages 6-12, and free to children 5 and under.
BENEFIT MEAL, AUCTION FOR SALLY BOLINGER
A benefit meal and silent auction to help with medical expenses for Sally Bolinger, who is battling lung cancer, will be held Friday, May 12, from 5-7 p.m., at Victory Church of God. The church is located at 166 Sanford Circle, just off the Asheville Highway in the South Greene community. The meal will consist of BBQ, baked beans, potato sale, slaw, drink and dessert. Take out meals will be available. To reserve a meal, call or text 423-293-2761 or email emily@eandeexcavating.com .
BLUE SPRINGS DECORATION DAY
The Blue Springs Historical Association will host Decoration Day at Blue Springs Cemetery and Church, in Mosheim, on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring flowers to decorate graves. Tell stories and share pictures you have to add to the Blue Springs history records. Donations for upkeep of the cemetery will be accepted. Modern Woodmen has pledged to match up to $2,500. At 11 a.m., Dr. Angela Keaton, of Tusculum University, will speak about “Appalachian Myths and Stereotypes.” The event is free and open to the public.
CANEY BRANCH VFD FIREMAN’S FEAST
The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will hosts its annual Fireman’s Feast on Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the fire hall, located at 11423 Newport Hwy. A turkey and ham dinner, along with dessert and drink, will be available. Cost is $10 per plate. All proceeds benefit the fire department.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up your meal.
CEDAR HILL CEMETERY DECORATION OF GRAVES
Decoration of graves will be held Sunday, May 21, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville.
GREENE CO. DEMOCRATS MEETING
The Greene County Democratic Party and the Greene County Democratic Women will host their monthly joint meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at Casa Guerrero Mexican Cuisine, 915 W. Main St. The presentation of the 2023 Leora Bullen Scholarship will be made.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday May 11, at noon, at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The guest speaker will be Greene County Property Assessor Chuck Jeffers. The cost of lunch is $15. Reservations are required. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their regular stated meeting May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
LOST MTN. COMMUNITY CLUB MEETING
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m., at the community center, located at 9576 Horton Highway. All residents in the Lost Mountain community are welcome to attend.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on May 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will consist of BBQ, baked beans, slaw and dessert. Dine-in or drive-thru available.
MOSHEIM LIBRARY STORY TIME
The Mosheim Public Library will host a petting zoo as part of its monthly Children’s Story Time on Tuesday, May 9, from 2-4 p.m. at the library, 730 Main St., in Mosheim. The event is free and open to the public. Participating organizations will include Rural Resources, Greene County 4-H and the West Greene High School Future Farmers of America.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their regular stated meeting May 15 at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY CE
METERY MEETING
The Mountain Valley Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting this Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at the Mountain Valley Covenant Brethren Church, 5110 Ottway Road. Plans will be finalized for the cemetery decoration, which will be Sunday, May 14. All interested persons are invited and encouraged to attend.
NEWCOMERS CLUB MEETING
The Newcomer Club of Greeneville will meet Thursday, May 11, at 9:30 a.m., at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Church and Main streets in downtown Greeneville. Free parking is available behind the church.
PINE GROVE CHURCH FISH FRY
Pine Grove Church on Bright Hope Road will have a Fish Fry on May 12 from 5-7 p.m. Cost is by donation. Everyone is welcome.
SHILOH CEMETERY MEETING
The board of directors of Shiloh Cemetery in Tusculum will meet this Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road. Anyone interested in the cemetery is encouraged to attend. The decoration of graves at Shiloh will be held May 21.
SINKING SPRINGS CEMETERY DECORATION
The Sinking Springs Cemetery annual decoration of graves weekend will be Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN YARD SALE
The WELCA group of St. James Lutheran Church will be having their annual Yard Sale in the community center cafeteria, 3205 St. James Road, across the road from the church, on May 11-12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Lunch will also be available.
UNION CHAPEL CHURCH YARD SALE
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be having a yard sale on May 27-28, beginning at 8 a.m. both days, at the Chucky Community Center, located at the corner of Erwin Highway and Chuckey Pike. Proceeds will benefit the church youth.
WALKERTOWN CHURCH YARD SALE
The Walkertown Church yard sale is continuing now through Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at Walkertown Christian Fellowship Church, 6900 Kingsport Hwy. There will also be canned goods and baked goods for sale.