AMERICAN LEGION COLLECTION DRIVE
American Legion Post 64 of Greeneville and the Greene County Veterans Service Office are continuing to collect new, in-package undergarments for both men and female veterans who are hospitalized at the Veterans Medical Center.The post is also collecting personal hygiene items for the veterans. All items can be brought to the American Legion Post 64/Greene County Veterans Service Office, 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Collection hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. This collection is now a year-around event. For more information, call 423-798-1707 during normal business hours.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB BOARD MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. All board members are urged to attend.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet Monday, Feb. 27, at Baileyton United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. All interested persons are invited. Please bring any favorite or old recipes. For more information, please text Myra @ 423-620-8580. Please enter the church in the back.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL SUPPER
Bewley’s Chapel Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Rd., will have a supper on Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. The menu will be ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, dessert and drink. The cost is free but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP
ALPS Adult Day Services and Amedisys Hospice will host a public meeting for all caregivers, on Feb. 23, at 9:15 a.m., at Peggy Ann’s Bakery. The caregiver’s support group meeting is open to all, whether it be a grandparent caring for their grandchildren, a caregiver of a special needs adult, parent, grandparent, or sibling. Call 525-5773 for more information.
GREENE CO. DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETING
Greene County Democratic Party and Democratic Women will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m., at Casa Guerrero, 915 West Main St. They will host Dr. Daryl Carter, associate dean of equity and inclusion in East Tennessee State University’s College of Arts and Sciences and the ETSU Director of Black American Studies. Dr. Carter, who is also a professor of history at ETSU, will address voting rights and the Supreme Court.
GRIEFSHARE CLASS AT LIMESTONE FWB
Limestone Free Will Baptist Church is hosting a 13-week GriefShare class, now through May 18. The class is being held each Thursday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. The class is to encourage adults grieving the loss of a loved one. Attendees can start the class any time. Go to GriefShare.org website for more information or call Cathy at 423-620-2804 for more details.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
The Leesburg Ruritan Club is hosting a turkey shoot each Saturday night, from 5:30-7 p.m., at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, in Jonesborough. Cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds. Call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695 for more details.
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON
The Greene County Partnership will host a Legislative Luncheon on Friday, March 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Tusculum University. Cost for buffet lunch is $20. Attendees have opportunity to discuss with current political issues facing our community and state with area legislators. Visit https://www.greenecountypartnership.com/ to register.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Sgt. Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8-10 a.m., at the VFW building, located on Harlan Street, across Hwy. 11-E from Walmart. Advance tickets are on sale from Detachment Marines for $8 adults and $5 for children 12 and under. At the door, tickets will be $10 adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
NEWCOMER CLUB MEETING
The Newcomer Club of Greeneville will meet Feb. 23, at 10 a.m., at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Church and Main streets in downtown Greeneville. Free parking is available behind the church. This month’s program will be “Friend Me: Games to Get to Know Each Other better.” Call 423-426-8796 or 423-525-6118 for more details.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN PANCAKE SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a benefit Pancake Supper on Monday, March 13, from 5-7 p.m., at the St. James Community Center. The cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for community projects.