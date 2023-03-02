AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post #64 and auxiliary will meet Monday, March 6, at the local post, 101 Longview Dr., in Greeneville. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the status meeting at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
BOWMANTOWN RURITAN CLUB BREAKFAST
The Bowmantown Ruritan Club will host its First Saturday Breakfast on March 4, from 7-10 a.m., at the club building, 1573 Barkley Rd., in Telford. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, orange juice and coffee. Cost is by donation. Proceeds will benefit community needs in the Bowmantown area.
CONTRA DANCES
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host contra dancing on March 11 and March 25, at 7 p.m. both nights, at Tusculum University in the Niswonger Commons, building 9. The March 11 dance will feature Shelton Lieberman with Techno Music and Lights. The March 25 dance will feature the Redbud Ramblers. The public is welcome.
DAVY CROCKETT BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOPThe Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association will host an Advanced Beekeepers Education & Essentials School on March 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Rd., in Greeneville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be educational lectures, vendors, food trucks, a silent auction and door prizes. The event is geared toward second and third year beekeepers. For more details, email DCBAbuzz@yahoo.com .
GREENE CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Monday, March 6, at 6 p.m., at the local GOP headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road, in Greeneville.
DAV VETERANS AUXILIARY MEETING
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary will meet Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Harland St.
JEREMY CUTSHAW BENEFIT MEAL, AUCTION
A benefit spaghetti meal and auction for Jeremy Cutshaw will be held Saturday, March 4, from 1-6 p.m., at Millers Chapel Church, 2105 Millers Road. Plates will be $7 for ages 12 and up, $4 for ages 3-11, and free for those under 3. A gospel singing will be held from 2-4 p.m., with an auction to follow at 4 p.m. Cutshaw is the owner of the Uppercut Barber Shop. He was injured in an automobile accident. For more information, call Pam Smith at 620-0933.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP FUNDRAISER FUN DAY, MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church (formerly known as Midway United Methodist Church) will host a fundraiser Fun Day on March 25, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a walk-a-thon, a rock-a-thon, corn hole tournaments and cakewalks. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, desserts and homemade ice cream will be available for donations only. The cost of the corn hole tournament is $5 per team. All proceeds will go toward the church’s disaffiliation with the United Methodist denomination. Everyone is welcome to attend. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to April 1. The church will continue to host its Feed the Community meal. The next meal is set for March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of pinto beans, macaroni, greens, cornbread and dessert. This is a dine-in or drive-thru event.
MOSHEIM RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast this Saturday, March 4, from 7-10 a.m., at the club building, 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $10.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN PANCAKE SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a benefit Pancake Supper on Monday, March 13, from 5-7 p.m., at the St. James Community Center. The cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for community projects.
SALEM LUTHERAN SPAGHETTI SUPPER
Salem Lutheran Church, in Parrottsville, will host a spaghetti supper fundraiser to benefit Boy Scout Troop 96 this Saturday, March 4, from 5-7 p.m. Donations will be accepted.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN ROOK TOURNAMENT, MEAL
The South Central Ruritan Club will be hosting a Rook tournament and a Turkey shoot on Friday, March 3. Sign ups will begin at 5 p.m. A meal will be available for $10 per plate. The menu will consist of soup beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, greens, dessert and drink.
UNION TEMPLE CHAPEL SOUP SUPPER
Union Temple Chapel will host a soup supper fundraiser on March 4, from 5-7 p.m., at the church fellowship hall, 9330 Kingsport Hwy. This will be an all-you-can-eat meal with soup, break desserts and drink. Cost is $10 adults and $5 kids 10 and under. Proceeds will benefit a new church sign.
UNITY CHAPEL SPA
GHETTI SUPPER
Union Chapel Church will host a Sweetheart Spaghetti Supper with games this Saturday, March 4, beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited Attendees are asked to bring a dessert, if they can.