ALBRIGHT UMC MEAL
Albright United Methodist Church, in Rheatown, will host a curbside Sunday dinner on April 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $12 per box. The menu will include turkey and dressing and ham, gravy and all the trimmings, including three vegetables, a roll and dessert.
AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting Monday, April 3, at the local post, 101 Longview Dr., Greeneville. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
BRANDON MALONE MEMORIAL CONCERT
Multiple musicians and bands are scheduled to take part in the Brandon Malone Memorial Concert this Saturday, April 1, beginning at 3 p.m., at ‘Tha Gap’ Bar & Grill, 16130 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., in Bulls Gap. Featured performers will include: The Color 7, Kumacell, Riff Raff, This Perfect World, Ryan Norton, TJs Mobile DJ Service, John Fletcher, Thirstatine, Praelia and Lost In Silence. This is an 18+ show.
BULLS GAP LODGE COUNTRY HAM SUPPER
Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge will have a country ham supper at the Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge this Saturday, April 1 from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $12 a plate, eat in or carry out. The menu will be: country ham, green beans, slaw, mashed potatoes, biscuits, white and red eye gravy, drinks and dessert. Carry outs do not include drinks.
CASI COUNTRY HAM/ CHICKEN DINNER
Casi Full Gospel Church, 372 Cassi Road, in Chuckey, will host a country ham/chicken dinner with all the trimmings in the church fellowship hall on April 8, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children ages 10 and under. Carry outs will be available by calling 423-257-6713.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up a meal.
GC REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m., at the Republican headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Rd., Greeneville.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday April 13, at noon, at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The guest speaker will be Circuit Court Judge Alex Pearson. The cost of lunch is $15. Reservations are required. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GOSNELL’S STEREO & MUSIC CLASSIC COUNTRY SHOW
Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, 809 Tusculum Blvd., will host a classic country show this Saturday, April 1, beginning at 2 p.m. Featured performers will include: Bobby Loveday & the Classic 45 Band and the Backwoods Country Band. There will also be an open mic. For more information, call 865-453-7651. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
GREENWOOD UMC EGG HUNT
Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak St., in Tusculum, will host an egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 2 p.m.
MT. CARMEL UMC EGG HUNT
A community egg hunt will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Sunnyside on Saturday, April 8, beginning at noon. The church is also planning a Maundy Thursday service on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. among its Easter-related events.
PINE GROVE/HARTMAN’S CHAPEL EGG HUNT
Pine Grove and Hartman’s Chapel churches will host an Easter Eggstravaganza on April 8, from 1-3 p.m. at Pine Grove Church, 3005 Bright Hope Road, in Greeneville. In addition to an egg hunt, there will be games with prizes, a photo booth, food, a crafts area and live bunnies to pet.
SOUTH GREENE BAND BAZAAR
The 13th Annual Band Bazaar will be held this Saturday, April 1 at South Greene High School. Cost to attend is a donation at the gate. A benefit auction will begin at 10 a.m., followed by live music and a car show. Concessions will be available and there will be shopping vendors on site. All proceeds benefit the band programs at South Greene Middle and High Schools.
WEST GREENE BAND BENEFIT SUPPER
The West Greene High and Middle School Bands will have a ham supper at the Mohawk Ruritan building this Saturday, April 1, from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $10 per plate. Drive-thru only. Proceeds will go to the bands.