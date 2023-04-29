AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post # 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting on Monday, May 1, at the local post, 101 Longview Drive in Greeneville. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Post officers will be elected to serve the term from June 5, 2023 through May 6, 2024. All veterans are welcome to attend.
BEERSHEBA LODGE STEAK SUPPER
Beersheba Masonic Lodge on Houston Valley Road will have a steak supper on Saturday, May 6, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
BAILEYTON LODGE SUNDAY DINNER
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520 will host a Sunday Dinner on May 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lodge building, 365 Brunner St., in Baileyton. The menu will consist of grilled pork loin, grilled potatoes, green beans, slaw, bread, drinks and dessert. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children ages 6-12, and free to children 5 and under.
BAILEYTON METHODIST DRIVE-THRU MEAL
Baileyton Methodist Church will host a drive-thru meal on Friday, May 5, from 4-6 p.m. at the church, 1034 Baileyton Main Street. The meal will include: smoked Boston butt pork with baked beans, cole slaw, roll, dessert and water. To place an order or get more information, please text Nikki at 423-273--0897 or Myra at 423-620-8580. The orders will be available for pickup under the drive through in the back of the church.
BAILEYTON METHODIST YARD SALE
Baileyton Methodist Church, 1034 Baileyton Main Street, will host a “Ginormous Yard Sale” in the church fellowship hall Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6. The three-day sale will begin at 8 a.m. each day. The sale will close on Saturday at noon. All proceeds will be used to benefit the Baileyton community. For more details, call 423-329-2719.
BLUE SPRINGS DECORATION DAY
The Blue Springs Historical Association will host Decoration Day at Blue Springs Cemetery and Church, in Mosheim, on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring flowers to decorate graves. Tell stories and share pictures you have to add to the Blue Springs history records. Donations for upkeep of the cemetery will be accepted. Modern Woodmen has pledged to match up to $2,500. At 11 a.m., Dr. Angela Keaton, of Tusculum University, will speak about "Appalachian Myths and Stereotypes." The event is free and open to the public.
CANEY BRANCH VFD FIREMAN’S FEAST
The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will hosts its annual Fireman’s Feast on Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the fire hall, located at 11423 Newport Hwy. A turkey and ham dinner, along with dessert and drink, will be available. Cost is $10 per plate. All proceeds benefit the fire department.
CEDAR CREEK COMMUNITY YARD SALE
The Cedar Creek Community Yard Sale will be held Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 starting at 8 a.m. both days.
CEDAR CREEK DAYS
The annual Cedar Creek Days celebration will be Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 90 Cedar Creek School Road. The event, hosted by the Creek Creek Volunteer Fire Department, will include food trucks, vendors and entertainment.
CEDAR HILL CPC CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy., Greenville, will be having a clothing giveaway this Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the headquarters at 914 Snapps Ferry Road.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday May 11, at noon, at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The guest speaker will be Greene County Property Assessor Chuck Jeffers. The cost of lunch is $15. Reservations are required. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their regular stated meeting May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 in the dining hall.
KIDS FISHING DAY
The Ogle Neas Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Dillard Place, located on Viking Mountain Road in Upper Paint Creek. From the Asheville Highway, turn left onto Viking Mountain Road and go about three miles. The Dillard Place will be on the right. This free fishing event is open to youth ages 12 and under. Bring your own fishing equipment. Food will be available for purchase. Sponsors are the Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
KIWANIS CLUB MEETING
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville will meet May 4 and May 18 at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge dining hall on the 11-E Bypass at noon. The civic organization meets the first and third Thursday of every month. For more information, contact Donna Holt at 404-401-2241.
LORD’S TABERNACLE SINGING
Eric Daniels will be singing this Sunday night, April 30, beginning at 6 p.m., at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road, in Greeneville. Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone. (EDITOR’S NOTE: This announcement was inadvertently omitted from Friday’s Faith page.)
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP CHURCH YARD SALE
Midway Fellowship Church will have a benefit yard sale on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 8 a.m.
MOHAWK RURITAN DINNER
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host its Fifth Sunday Dinner on April 30, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mohawk Community Center, located on Saville Loop in Mohawk. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children 11 and under. The menu will consist of turkey and dress or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. No drinks will be served. This is a curb-side pickup event only. There will be no inside dining. Call Tim Wisecarver at 423-312-6406 for more details.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their regular stated meeting May 15 at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
PINE GROVE CHURCH YARD SALE
Pine Grove Church, located on Bright Hope Road, off Warrensburg Road, in Greene County, will host a yard sale on May 5-6, beginning at 8 a.m. both days.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN YARD SALE
The WELCA group of St. James Lutheran Church will be having their annual Yard Sale in the community center cafeteria, 3205 St. James Road, across the road from the church, on Thursday, May 11-12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Lunch will also be available.
S
T. JAMES VFD BBQ FUNDRAISER
The St. James Volunteer Fire Department will host a drive-thru BBQ fundraiser this Saturday, April 29, from 5-7 p.m., at the St. James Community Center, 3220 St. James Road. Cost is $10 per plate. Menu consists of BBQ, cole slaw, beans and chips.
SUNRISE CHURCH SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The community being invited to a free spaghetti supper on Sunday, April 30, at 6 p.m., at Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church, at exit 23, in Bulls Gap. The menu will consist of spaghetti, green beans, bread sticks, tea, lemonade and cake. Carry out or dine in.
UNION CHAPEL CHURCH YARD SALE
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be having a yard sale on Thursday-Friday, May 27-28, beginning at 8 a.m. both days, at the Chucky Community Center, located at the corner of Erwin Highway and Chuckey Pike. Proceeds will benefit the church youth.
WALKERTOWN CHURCH YARD SALE
A huge yard sale is planned Wednesday-Saturday, May 3-6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Walkertown Christian Fellowship Church, 6900 Kingsport Hwy. There will also be canned goods and baked goods for sale.