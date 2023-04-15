CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up a meal.
CHIPS FAMILY VIOLENCE SHELTER FUNDRAISER
The Change Is Possible (CHIPS) Family Violence Shelter will be host a “Little Black Dress Event” fundraiser on May 20 from 7-10 p.m. at the Greeneville Moose Lodge. Sponsorship packages are available. Call 423-743-0022 for more details.
CIGAR BOX GUITAR & BLUES FESTIVAL
The inaugural Cigar Box Guitar & Blues Festival will be held April 22 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The event will live blues musical acts, vendors, food trucks and other family-friendly activities. Scheduled performers are Memphis Lightning, Kris Rowdy, The Long Road, Thirstating, The Breedloves and Jimmie D & the Big Blues Band. Gates open at 9 a.m. The music will start at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. The event is being sponsored as a fundraiser for the Andrew Johnson VFW Post 1990 to benefit Greene County veterans and their families. For more details, call John Dixon at 423-470-6326.
GREENE CO. CLERK MOBILE VEHICLE REGISTRATION
The Greene County Clerk Vehicle Registration Mobile Service will be on a regular schedule for the week of April 18-21. The locations and times are: Mosheim Town Hall, April 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tusculum Town Hall, April 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Baileyton Town Hall, April 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park Pavilion, April 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
KIDS FISHING DAY
The Ogle Neas Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Dillard Place, located on Viking Mountain Road in Upper Paint Creek. From the Asheville Highway, turn left onto Viking Mountain Road and go about three miles. The Dillard Place will be on the right. This free fishing event is open to youth ages 12 and under. Bring your own fishing equipment. Food will be available for purchase. Sponsors are the Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
LOST MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY CENTER SUPPER
The Lost Mountain Community Center will host a soup bean (with cornbread) /hot dog supper on Friday, April 28, from 5-8 p.m., at the community center, located at 9576 Horton Highway. Plates will include a dessert and drink. Cost is by donation. Carry outs will be available. A cake and pie auction will be held at 6 and 7 p.m. Proceeds from the meal will benefit the community center and and its grounds maintenance.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church. Attendees can either dine in or pick up their meal. The menu will be spaghetti, bread and dessert.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting April 17 at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a spaghetti supper on April 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center. Cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for various community projects. The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN HORSE SHOW
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2636 Hwy. 107, Chuckey, will host its first Amateur Horse Show of the season this Saturday, April 15. Registration starts at 4 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. Concession stand will be open.
VIRTUAL REALITY WORKSHOP
The Mosheim Public Library will host a virtual reality workshop and demonstration on Monday, April 17, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. The event will be led by Shawn Hoffman. The library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim. For more details, call 423-422-7937.
ZION CEMETERY ASSOCIATION MEETING
The Zion Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting on April 16, at 2 p.m., at Zion Methodist Church in Baileyton.