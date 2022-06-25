BAILEYTON LODGE MEAL
The Baileyton Masonic Lodge, 365 Brunner St., in Baileyton, will host a Sunday dinner meal on June 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, drink and dessert. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
BAILEYTON UMC YARD SALE
The Baileyton United Methodist Church will host a three-day benefit yard sale in the church’s fellowship hall on June 30-July 2. The sale will begin at 8 a.m. each day. For more information, call 423-329-2719. Proceeds from the yard sale will aid the Baileyton community.
DRUM CIRCLE RETURNS
Back by popular demand, a second Drum Circle will be held Monday, July 4, from 6-8 p.m., in the courtyard of the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Main Street, across from the planned Fourth of July celebration activities in downtown Greeneville. The public is invited to take part in the drum circle or just simply watch and enjoy. As people bring their lawn chairs to watch the planned downtown July 4th parade, they are also invited to take part in the Drum Circle first and join in the fun, organizers say. Percussive instruments are available or folks can bring their own to the circle.
FIREWORKS SALE TO BENEFIT VFDs
The Midway and Mosheim Volunteer Fire Departments is selling fireworks now through July 5, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., at the Mosheim VFD, 7700 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. There will be fireworks available for all ages. Proceeds will benefit the Midway and Mosheim VFDs. For more information, call 306-7639 or 422-7227.
HOLLAND-REYNOLDS FAMILY LUNCHEON
The Holland-Reynolds Family Luncheon for the descendants of Ira Holland and Vivian Reynolds Holland will be held July 9 at The Farmer’s Daughter on the Erwin Highway, beginning at 1 p.m.
RURAL RESOURCES KIDS CAMP
Rural Resources will host its Explorers Farm Day Camp June 27-July 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, for kids in grades 1-3. The cost for the week-long camp is $150. Contact Vicky Rowe at vicky@ruralresources.net for more details or to register.
INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION AT KINSER PARK
The Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department will host an early Independence Day celebration July 1-2 at Kinser Park, located at 650 Kinser Park Lane. The event will begin with a movie night on Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m. On Saturday, July 2, a day of activities are planned, starting with a breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by a silent auction, swimming, live music and a car show. Among the other planned activities are an obstacle course for children and a decorated golf cart parade. Food will be available for purchase. A fireworks show is planned at dusk. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase new gear for the fire department. Call 423-639-5912 for more information.
TUSCULUM VFD BBQ SUPPER
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual “Old Fashioned Barbecue & Homemade Ice Cream Supper” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday across from Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St. The supper includes Yoder’s barbecue or a hot dog, baked beans, cole slaw, potato chips, a drink and ice cream. The cost per plate is $12 for adults. A child’s plate that includes a hot dog, potato chips, drink and ice cream is $8. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive. The next meeting is scheduled for June 30.