BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet on Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at the Baileyton Community Church, 1034 Baileyton Main Street. All interested persons are invited to attend. Please enter the church at the doors under the drive through. For more information, text 423-620-8580.
BEERSHEBA CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this Sunday, May 21, at Beersheba Cemetery on Houston Valley Road.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL SUPPER
Bewley’s Chapel Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, will have a summer on May 26 at 6 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken alfredo, salad, green beans, dessert and drink. Cost is free, but donations will be accepted.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will have its monthly breakfast this Saturday, May 20, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Camp Creek Ruritan Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The menu will consist of country ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and soda. Everyone is welcome.
CEDAR GROVE CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will held this Sunday, May 21, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, located on Chuckey Pike, in Chuckey.
CEDAR HILL CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held Sunday, May 21, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4170 Newport Highway.
CHUCKEY METHODIST CEMETERY DECORATION
Chuckey Methodist Church will host its cemetery decoration and homecoming on May 21. Service begins at 10 a.m., followed by meal at 11:30 a.m.
FAIRVIEW CPC CEMETERY DECORATION
Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Snapps Ferry Road will have its annual cemetery decoration on May 20-21.
GETHSEMANE CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this Sunday, May 21 at Gethsemane Church Cemetery, 155 S. Waterfork Rd.
HARMON’S VALLEY CHURCH YARD SALE
Harmon’s Valley Church in Mosheim will have a community yard sale this Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8 a.m. Free set up. Bring your own table. Living Sanctuary will be singing. Food will be provided by the church. Call 423-470-6787 or 423-552-1036 for more details.
JACKSON’S CHAPEL CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this Sunday, May 21, at Jackson’s Chapel Cemetery, located on the Little Chuckey Cut-off. Officials ask that flowers be removed after 10 days so mowing can resume at the cemetery.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club, 121 Limestone Ruritan Rd., will host an all-you-can-eat country breakfast buffet this Saturday, May 20, from 7-10 a.m. Cost is $10.
MILBURNTON CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held at Milburnton Cemetery this Sunday, May 21.
MOHAWK CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this weekend, May 20-21 at Mohawk Cemetery. Trustees of the cemetery will be on hand to accept donations for the upkeep of the cemetery.
MT. CARMEL CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, near Mosheim, on Sunday, May 28. Donations for cemetery upkeep are appreciated.
MT. HEBRON CEMETERY FLOWER REMOVAL
Officials with Mt. Hebron Cemetery are requesting that flowers be removed from gravesites by Saturday, May 20, so that mowing can resume on Monday.
MT. HOPE CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this weekend, May 20-21, at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Donations for cemetery upkeep are appreciated.
MT. PLEASANT CEMETERY DECORATION
The annual decoration of graves at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery will be held this Saturday, May 20. All donations will be appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donation boxes are available. The cemetery committee asks that flowers be removed two weeks after decoration for mowing to resume.
PHILADELPHIA CHURCH YARD SALE
Philadelphia Presbyterian Church will be having a yard sale this Saturday, May 20, beginning at 9 a.m. The church is located just off Highway 107(Erwin Highway) at the Washington/Greene county line. Turn onto Jerry Broyles Rd. The church is located at intersection of Snapp Bridge Road and Corby Bridge Road.
SHILOH CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this Sunday, May 21, at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Tusculum.
SINKING SPRINGS CEMETERY DECORATION
The Sinking Springs Cemetery annual decoration of graves weekend will be Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.
ST. JOSEPH CHAPEL CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves and homecoming will be held at St. Joseph Chapel in Midway this Sunday, May 21. Service time is 9:30 a.m. Lunch will follow.
UNION CHAPEL CHURCH YARD SALE
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be having a yard sale on May 27-28, beginning at 8 a.m. both days, at the Chucky Community Center, located at the corner of Erwin Highway and Chuckey Pike. Proceeds will benefit the church youth.
VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK CLEAN-UP
Volunteers are needed to help this Saturday, May 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a spring clean-up at Veterans Memorial Park, 805 Forest St., in Greeneville. Individuals and groups are asked to volunteer as much time as they can spare. Anyone who has rakes, trimmers, clippers or other equipment is asked to bring them. The clean-up is being held in preparation for the park’s Memorial Day Celebration planned for Monday, May 29. Call Grady Barefield at 423-639-3775 for more information.
WARRENSBURG COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
The Warrensburg Community Center will host an all-you-can-eat, country ham breakfast this Saturday May 20, from 7-10 a.m. The community center is located on South Mohawk Road. The menu will be country ham, bacon, sausage, tenderloin, scrambled egg, gravy, biscuits, grits, pancakes, syrup, tomatoes, fruit, orange juice and coffee. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children 5 and under. Carryouts will be available.
WEEMS CHAPEL CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this Sunday, May 21, at the Weems Chapel Church Cemetery. A donation box and information to mail donations for cemetery maintenance will be available
WESLEY HEIGHTS COMMUNITY PLANT GIVEAWAY
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen Community Garden will be giving out free plants to members of the Wesley Heights Community this Saturday May 20, from 10 a.m. until they run out of them. The location is 715 Wesley Avenue.