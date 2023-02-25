ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB BOARD MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. All board members are urged to attend.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet Monday, Feb. 27, at Baileyton United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. All interested persons are invited. Please bring any favorite or old recipes. For more information, please text Myra at 423-620-8580. Please enter the church in the back.
CAMP CREEK VFD SPAGHETTI SUPPER
Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department will have a spaghetti supper this Saturday, Feb. 25, from 4-7, at 700 Greystone Road. The menu will include spaghetti, salad, bread, and a drink. Takeout and delivery options are available. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The proceeds will benefit the fire department's operational expenses.
CONTRA DANCES
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host contra dancing on March 11 and March 25, at 7 p.m. both nights, at Tusculum University in the Niswonger Commons, building 9. The public is welcome.
DAVY CROCKETT BEEKEEPERS LECTURE
Certified Master Beekeeper Dale Hinkle, of Maryville, will speak this Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Road, as part of the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association’s newly organized speakers series. The lecture is open to anyone interested in attending. The focus of Hinkle’s talk will be “Hive Autopsy,” how to determine the cause of deaths in a bee colony. For more details, call 423-416-0505.
JEREMY CUTSHAW BENEFIT MEAL, AUCTION
A benefit spaghetti meal and auction for Jeremy Cutshaw will be held Saturday, March 4, from 1-6 p.m., at Millers Chapel Church, 2105 Millers Road. Plates will be $7 for ages 12 and up, $4 for ages 3-11, and free for those under 3. A gospel singing will be held from 2-4 p.m., with an auction to follow at 4 p.m. Cutshaw is the owner of the Uppercut Barber Shop. He was injured in an automobile accident. For more information, call Pam Smith at 620-0933.
KIWANIS CLUB MEETING
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville will meet March 2 at noon in the Greeneville Masoni Lodge, 540 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. Enter the building from the lower parking area.
GRIEFSHARE CLASS AT LIMESTONE FWB
Limestone Free Will Baptist Church is hosting a 13-week GriefShare class, now through May 18. The class is being held each Thursday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. The class is to encourage adults grieving the loss of a loved one. Attendees can start the class any time. Go to GriefShare.org website for more information or call Cathy at 423-620-2804 for more details.
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON
The Greene County Partnership will host a Legislative Luncheon on Friday, March 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Tusculum University. Cost for buffet lunch is $20. Attendees have opportunity to discuss with current political issues facing our community and state with area legislators. Visit https://www.greenecountypartnership.com/ to register.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN PANCAKE SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a benefit Pancake Supper on Monday, March 13, from 5-7 p.m., at the St. James Community Center. The cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for community projects.
RHEATOWN STORE BLUEGRASS MUSIC
There will be live Bluegrass music tonight and every Saturday from 5-10 P.M. at Rheatown Store, 385 Rheatown Road. This Saturday, baked goods will be sold as a fundraiser for Allen and Maryanne Castle. Proceeds will go to the Castles for recent expenses to replace appliances and coolers at the store.
UNION TEMPLE CHAPEL SOUP SUPPER
Union Temple Chapel will host a soup supper fundraiser on March 4, from 5-7 p.m., at the church fellowship hall, 9330 Kingsport Hwy. This will be an all-you-can-eat meal with soup, break desserts and drink. Cost is $10 adults and $5 kids 10 and under. Proceeds will benefit a new church sign.