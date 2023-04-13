BLESSING OF THE TRACTORS
St. James Lutheran Church will host its “Blessing of the Tractors” event this Saturday, April 15, from noon-4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Appalachian Auditorium, 3220 St. James Road. The auditorium is located across the road from the church. “Farm equipment will be blessed for safety and reliability and operators will be blessed for safety and prosperity,” organizers say. A free lunch will be served during the event.
CAMP CREEK BOOSTER CLUB FUNDRAISER
The Camp Creek Booster Club will host a fundraising event, featuring vendors and a car show, this Saturday, April 15 at Camp Creek Elementary School, 2947 Camp Creek Road. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host a country-style breakfast on Saturday April 15, from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hash browns, coffee, soda or juice. Cost is $10. Everyone is welcome
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up a meal.
CHIPS FAMILY VIOLENCE SHELTER FUNDRAISER
The Change Is Possible (CHIPS) Family Violence Shelter will be host a “Little Black Dress Event” fundraiser on May 20 from 7-10 p.m. at the Greeneville Moose Lodge. Sponsorship packages are available. Call 423-743-0022 for more details.
CIGAR BOX GUITAR & BLUES FESTIVAL
The inaugural Cigar Box Guitar & Blues Festival will be held April 22 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The event will live blues musical acts, vendors, food trucks and other family-friendly activities. Scheduled performers are Memphis Lightning, Kris Rowdy, The Long Road, Thirstating, The Breedloves and Jimmie D & the Big Blues Band. Gates open at 9 a.m. The music will start at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. The event is being sponsored as a fundraiser for the Andrew Johnson VFW Post 1990 to benefit Greene County veterans and their families. For more details, call John Dixon at 423-470-6326.
GREENE CO. CLERK MOBILE VEHICLE REGISTRATION
The Greene County Clerk Vehicle Registration Mobile Service will be on a regular schedule for the week of April 18-21. The locations and times are: Mosheim Town Hall, April 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tusculum Town Hall, April 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Baileyton Town Hall, April 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park Pavilion, April 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
GREENEVILLE KIWANIS MEETING
Greeneville Kiwanis Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge, 540 E Andrew Johnson Highway. Come to the lower parking lot.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. A fellowship meal will start at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
LAMAR RURITAN STEAK & GRAVY SUPPER
The Lamar Ruritan Club will host a steak & gravy supper on Saturday. April 15, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ruritan building, 108 Charlie Parker Rd., in Jonesborough. In-person dining will be available as well as a drive-thru option to pick up meals. The menu will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, bread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $12. The club will also be having a book sale at the same time. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
Leesburg Ruritan Club, 1429 Old Stagecoach Rd, Jonesborough, is having a Turkey Shoot every Saturday during the month of April, from 5:30-7 p.m. The cost will be $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds. Call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695 for more details.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full country breakfast buffet on Saturday, April 15, from 7-10 a.m. This all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per plate. The Ruritan Club is located at 121 Limestone Ruritan Rd., in Limestone.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church. Attendees can either dine in or pick up their meal. The menu will be spaghetti, bread and dessert.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting April 17 at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a spaghetti supper on April 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center. Cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for various community projects. The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center.
SGHS SOFTBALL TEAM FUNDRAISER
The South Greene High School Softball Team will host a benefit corn hole tournament, Rook tournament and silent auction this Saturday, April 15, at the school gym. The tournaments will begin at 10 a.m. $10 blind draw. $40 per team. $20 per Rook team.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN ROOK TOURNAMENT
The South Central Ruritan Club will host a Rook tournament this Friday night, April 14. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. with the games to follow at 6 p.m. Food will be served. The Ruritan building is located at 2636 Highway 107, in Chuckey.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN HORSE SHOW
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2636 Hwy. 107, Chuckey, will host its first Amateur Horse Show of the season this Saturday, April 15. Registration starts at 4 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. Concession stand will be open.
WARRENSBURG COMMUNITY CTR. BREAKFAST
The Warrensburg Community Center will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, April 15, from 7-10 a.m. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, tenderloin, scrambled eggs, gravy, biscuits, grits, pancakes, syrup, tomatoes, fruit, orange juice and coffee. Cost is $10 adults, $5 children and under. Carry-out will be available.
ZION CEMETERY ASSOCIATION MEETING
The Zion Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting on April 16, at 2 p.m., at Zion Methodist Church in Baileyton.