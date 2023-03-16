ALZHEIMER’S TN FUNDRAISER
Silver Angels Home Care Specialists, of Greeneville, is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Tennessee program. University of Tennessee-related items are being sold, including duckies, sticky notes, stress stars, lapel pins, keychains and socks. For more details, call 423-609-7133. CAMP CREEK RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host a breakfast and bake sale on Saturday, March 18, from 7-10 a.m., at the club building, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The menu will include country ham, bacon, sausage, pancakes, eggs, hash browns and biscuits and gravy with juice, coffee and soda. Cost is $10.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
CONTRA DANCE
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host contra dancing on March 25, at 7 p.m., at Tusculum University in the Niswonger Commons, building 9. The dance will feature the Redbud Ramblers. The public is welcome.
DAVY CROCKETT BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOP
The Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association will host an Advanced Beekeepers Education & Essentials School on March 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Rd., in Greeneville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be educational lectures, vendors, food trucks, a silent auction and door prizes. The event is geared toward second and third year beekeepers. For more details, email DCBAbuzz@yahoo.com .
HARDIN’S CHAPEL RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan will host a breakfast on Saturday, March 25, from 7-10 a.m. at the community center, 3320 Baileyton Road. The menu will include sausage, bacon, tenderloin, gravy, biscuits, eggs, grits, pancakes, apple juice, coffee and tea. Cost is $10. Dine-in and carryout available.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP FUNDRAISER FUN DAY, MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church (formerly known as Midway United Methodist Church) will host a fundraiser Fun Day on March 25, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a walk-a-thon, a rock-a-thon, corn hole tournaments and cakewalks. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, desserts and homemade ice cream will be available for donations only. The cost of the corn hole tournament is $5 per team. All proceeds will go toward the church’s disaffiliation with the United Methodist denomination. Everyone is welcome to attend. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to April 1. The church will continue to host its Feed the Community meal. The next meal is set for March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of pinto beans, macaroni, greens, cornbread and dessert. This is a dine-in or drive-thru event.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have its regular stated meeting March 20, at 7 p.m., in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. A fellowship meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
MT. PLEASANT UM CEMETERY MOWING
The Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery Committee is requesting that all flowers and miscellaneous items be removed from the graves by this Saturday, March 18 for the beginning of the mowing season.
NEWCOMER CLUB OF GREENEVILLE MEETING
The Newcomer Club of Greeneville will meet March 23, at 10 a.m., at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Main and Church streets in downtown Greeneville. Free parking is available behind the church. A lunch catered by the Gondolier Italian Restaurant will be served. Cost for lunch is $14. Cost to attend meeting only is $2. Reservations can be made by calling Janet at 423-426-8796 or 423-525-6118.
OTTWAY RURITAN GUN SHOW & SALE
The Ottway Ruritan Club will host a gun show and sale on March 18-19, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at 2435 Ottway Road. Admission is $5.
PINE GROVE FWB CEMETERY MOWING
Officials with the Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery on the Horton Highway are request that all flowers be removed by Saturday, March 18, from graves so that mowing may begin.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT, FISH FRY
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2636 Highway 107, in Chuckey, will host a turkey shoot and fish fry this Friday, March 17. Registration for the turkey shoot begins at 5 p.m., followed by the shoot at 6:30 p.m. The all-you-can-eat fish fry will be held from 5-8 p.m. The menu will be catfish, coleslaw, hush puppies, baked beans, dessert and a drink. Cost is $10.
SOUTH CENTRAL SCHOOL FUNDRAISER
A spaghetti dinner to help raise funds for the 8th grade prom at South Central School will be held this Saturday, March 18, from 5-8 p.m., at the South Central Ruritan Club building, 2636 Highway 107, in Chuckey. In addition to the meal, there will also be cake walks and an auction.
WARRENSBURG COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
The Warrensburg Community Center will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast this Saturday, March 18. from 7-10 a.m. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, gravy, grits, tomatoes, hash browns, pancakes, warm syrup, juice and coffee. Cost is $8 adults, $5 ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and under with a paying adult.