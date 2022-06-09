BABBS MILL DECORATION
Decoration will be held Sunday, June 12 at Babbs Mill Cemetery.
CAMP CREEK YARD SALE
The 25th annual Camp Creek Community Yard Sale, hosted by the Camp Creek Ruritan Club, will be held this weekend, June 10-11, rain or shine, at the Ruritan Club’s Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. Booth space is $5 for vendors. Concessions will open at 7 a.m. For more details, visit the Camp Creek Community Yard Sale page on Facebook.
EASTSIDE CAR SHOW
Classic rides can be seen at the Eastside Car Show on Saturday, June 11, at Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive. The event will take place form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall.
GREENEVILLE THEATRE GUILD
Final performances of the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s production of “Into the Woods” will be presented this weekend at the Capitol Theatre. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.
MIDWAY UMC MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on June 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Persons may dine in or drive through to pick up meals. The menu will consist of chicken, potatoes, corn, roll and dessert.
PROVIDENCE CEMETERY
Officials with Providence Cemetery, located on the Greene-Washington county line, is asking that cemetery decorations be removed by Saturday, June 11 so mowing can resume.
ROBY ADULT CENTER TRIP
Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center is inviting the public to participate in a shopping day trip to The Island in Pigeon Forge on Thursday, June 30. Participants will be taken via a bus for the outing. There is a $45 charge for the bus ride, which is due by June 14. Lunch is on your own and not included in the initial fee. The bus is scheduled to return to Greeneville return later in the evening around 5 p.m. Anyone is welcome to participate. There is no age limit. For more information, call the Roby Center at 639-3128.
SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on June 20, from 11 a.m. until noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time, at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, and pick up your meal.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN EVENTS
The South Central Ruritan Club will be hosting a Country Breakfast on Saturday June 11, from 7 to 11 a.m. Cost is $10 a plate. Sandy’s apple biscuits will be offered. Also on June 11, Market Days, will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. by the ruritan club. All vendors are welcome. Cost is $10 a space. The club will also host a TNT Lawnmower Pull on June 11. Gates open at 4 p.m. Concessions will be available.
ST. JAMES COMMUNITY WATCH MEETING
The St. James Community Watch organization will meet at the St. James Community Center cafeteria on Thursday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Issac Ottinger, of the St. James Fire Department Chief, will be speaking on home fire safety. All community residents are encouraged to attend.
UNION TEMPLE DECORATION
Decoration will be held June 11-12 at Union Temple Cemetery on the Kingsport Highway. Officials ask that flowers be removed by 19 so moving can resume.
WESLEY’S CHAPEL YARD SALE
The ladies of Wesley’s Chapel UM Church are continuing their yard sale with a half-price sale on Friday and Saturday, June 10-11 at the community center. Hours will be Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WESLEY’S CHAPEL CEMETERY
Officials with Welsey’s Chapel Cemetery are asking that flowers or any decorations that persons wish to keep be removed from grave sites before June 13 so that mowing can resume.