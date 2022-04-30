AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting Monday at the local post, 101 Longview Dr. Election of new post officers for the coming year will be held. Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
SENIOR CITIZEN HEALTH FAIR
A Senior Citizen Health Fair will be held Friday, May 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Freedom Fellowship Church, 3144 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. The event is being sponsored by Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice. Seniors are invited to come by and register for a door prize.
VETERAN TO VETERAN CAFE
Caris Healthcare is sponsoring a free Veteran to Veteran Cafe on May 13 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Peggy Ann Bakery. This event is free for all veterans and their family. Freshly made doughnuts and coffee will be served. There is no meeting, just great conversation and fellowship. For more information, call Renee Lowery at 423-638-2226.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are held on the first Thursdays and third Saturdays of each month from 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
CEDAR CREEK DAYS COMMUNITY YARD SALE
The annual Cedar Creek Community Yard Sale will be May 7, starting around 8 a.m. Several homes in the community are expected to participate. Cedar Creek Church of God will also be selling breakfast from Chick-fil-A, and will have booths set up as a fundraiser for the church youth group. The yard sale is being held on the same day as the annual Cedar Creek Days festival, at 90 Cedar Creek School Road. The festival will feature over 60 vendors, live music, food and much more.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENE COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY
The Greene County Republican party will host an election night watch meeting May 3 starting at 6 p.m. at the Republican headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CLUB
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection will be May 13 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. All women are invited. Reservations are not required. The Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon will be May 20 at noon at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 201 N. Main Street. The speaker will be Patsie Diamond of Dublin, Virginia. Her topic will be “You Only Need ONE Relationship.” The feature will be a Trivia game and the vocalists will be Jack and Miriam Kirkendall. All women are invited. For reservations, call Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.
GREYSTONE RURITAN CLUB
Greystone Ruritan Club at the Ruritan building (former old Greystone School) will be hosting a “Pickin’ Along The Peavine” Bluegrass night Saturday at 7 p.m. with a reunion of the Hard Times Bluegrass Band, Jerry and Susie Keys, G.C. Matlock, and Keith and Myna Belle Williams. A country meal of soup beans, cornbread and all the trimmings, and dessert begins at 6 p.m. Cost is by donation. For more information, call Roy Weems at 423-440-0264 or Jerry Hopson at 423-278-4957.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL RURITAN
Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan Rook Tournament will be Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Hardin’s Chapel Community Center, 3320 Baileyton Road. Cost is $10 per person. Food and drinks will be available. The winning team will receive $100.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road, will have a Poor Man’s Supper on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. The menu will consist of soup beans, corn bread, slaw, dessert, drink and all the “fixins.” The cost is by donation. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor.
MT. PLEASANT RURITAN
The Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club will host an All-You-Can-Eat Country Breakfast on Saturday from 7-9 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Building. The menu will include bacon, sausage, ham, eggs, grits, biscuits and gravy and more. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will be used for various community projects supported by the club.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN CLUB
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will be having a spaghetti supper with all the trimmings Saturday from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit community projects, Nolachuckey Elementary School, South Greene High School and Boy Scout Troop No. 96. The location will be in the St. James Community Center cafeteria.
RADERS UNION CHURCH
Raders Union Church will have a hot dog and hamburger supper Saturday from 4-8 p.m. Homemade ice cream, pies, cakes and bread will also be available for purchase.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.