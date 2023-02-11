BAILEYTON UMC MEAL
The Baileyton United Methodist Church on 1034 Baileyton Main Street, will host a drive-thru lasagna/spaghetti meal this Saturday, Feb. 11, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes one choice of lasagna or baked spaghetti with meat sauce, salad with ranch or Italian dressing, roll, dessert and bottled water. To place an order or for more information, text Jane at 620-1274 or Myra at 620-8580. You may also order in the pickup line between 4:30 -6:30, under the drive thru in the back of the church.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
GOSNELL’S MUSIC FREE COUNTRY CONCERT
Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, 809 Tusculum Boulevard, will host a country concert on Saturday Feb. 11, starting at 2 p.m. The band Southern Addiction. of North Carolina, will headline, along with local talent Weston Brown. The event is free and open to the public.
GREENE CO. DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Democratic Women in joint session with the Greene County Democratic Party will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at Casa Guerrero Restaurant, 915 W. Main St., Greeneville. Guest speaker will be Dr. Daryl Carter, associate dean of the East Tennessee State University Department of History and director of ETSU Black American Studies. Dr. Carter’s topic will be voting rights and the U.S. Supreme Court.
GREENE CO. SCOTTISH RITE MEETING
The Greene County Scottish Rite Club will meet Feb. 16 at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge. A covered dish meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting to follow.
KIWANIS CLUB MEETING
Greeneville Kiwanis Club will meet Feb. 16 at noon in the Greeneville Masonic Lodge, 540 East Andrew Johnson Hwy.
MORELOCK FAMILY FUNDRAISER
A benefit meal is being planned Sunday, Feb. 19, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Glendale Community Center, 3451 Buckingham Road, to aid the Morelock family who lost everything in a house fire. The meal will include a potato bar, salad, dessert and drink. Cost is by donation. A special visit by the Flying Js is also planned for live music.
MOSHEIM LIBRARY CHILDREN’S STORYTIME
A family Valentine’s Day Party will be held Feb. 14, from 2-4 p.m., at the Mosheim Public Library. There will be crafts, children’s stories, games and snacks.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
WARRENSBURG COMMUNITY CENTER MEAL
The Warrensburg Community Center will host a Valentine’s banquet meal on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5-7:30 p.m., at the community center. The menu will include: baked chicken breast with dressing or baked ham with apples. Each meal includes mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad, a drink and dessert. Cost for adults is $10.