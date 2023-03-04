AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post #64 and auxiliary will meet Monday, March 6, at the local post, 101 Longview Dr., in Greeneville. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the status meeting at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
CONTRA DANCES
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host contra dancing on March 11 and March 25, at 7 p.m. both nights, at Tusculum University in the Niswonger Commons, building 9. The March 11 dance will feature Shelton Lieberman with Techno Music and Lights. The March 25 dance will feature the Redbud Ramblers. The public is welcome.
DAVY CROCKETT BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOP
The Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association will host an Advanced Beekeepers Education & Essentials School on March 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Rd., in Greeneville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be educational lectures, vendors, food trucks, a silent auction and door prizes. The event is geared toward second and third year beekeepers. For more details, email DCBAbuzz@yahoo.com .
GREENE CO. GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Greene County Genealogical Society will meet at the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library on Main Street at 6 p.m. on Thursday night, March 9. All members and friends are invited to attend. Director Chris Gose will be discussing all the materials and information available to the public in the Cox Library.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Monday, March 6, at 6 p.m., at the local GOP headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road, in Greeneville.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have its regular stated meeting March 9, at 7 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. A fellowship meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
JEREMY CUTSHAW BENEFIT MEAL, AUCTION
A benefit spaghetti meal and auction for Jeremy Cutshaw will be held this Saturday, March 4, from 1-6 p.m., at Millers Chapel Church, 2105 Millers Road. Plates will be $7 for ages 12 and up, $4 for ages 3-11, and free for those under 3. A gospel singing will be held from 2-4 p.m., with an auction to follow at 4 p.m. Cutshaw is the owner of the Uppercut Barber Shop. He was injured in an automobile accident. For more information, call Pam Smith at 620-0933.
MAPLE GROVE FARM 'MEET-THE-MAKERS' EVENT
Maple Grove Farm, Afton, will host a “Meet-the-Makers” event this Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at The Uncommon Collective. Information about the sugaring process will be shared along with free samples of homemade maple syrup, sugar and candy. The Uncommon Collective is located in the Greeneville Commons. Call 423-823-0086 for more information.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP FUNDRAISER FUN DAY, MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church (formerly known as Midway United Methodist Church) will host a fundraiser Fun Day on March 25, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a walk-a-thon, a rock-a-thon, corn hole tournaments and cakewalks. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, desserts and homemade ice cream will be available for donations only. The cost of the corn hole tournament is $5 per team. All proceeds will go toward the church’s disaffiliation with the United Methodist denomination. Everyone is welcome to attend. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to April 1. The church will continue to host its Feed the Community meal. The next meal is set for March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of pinto beans, macaroni, greens, cornbread and dessert. This is a dine-in or drive-thru event.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have its regular stated meeting March 20, at 7 p.m., in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. A fellowship meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN PANCAKE SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a benefit Pancake Supper on Monday, March 13, from 5-7 p.m., at the St. James Community Center. The cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for community projects.
SALEM LUTHERAN SPAGHETTI SUPPER
Salem Lutheran Church, in Parrottsville, will host a spaghetti supper fundraiser to benefit Boy Scout Troop 96 this Saturday, March 4, from 5-7 p.m. Donations will be accepted.
TWRA HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Association Hunter Education course will be taught March 15-17, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day, at the Greene County Firing Range & Sporting Complex, 1345 Hal Henard Road. The class is limited to 25 students. Participants must be at least age 9 or older. A live fire field exercise will be held March 17. Students must pre-register at www.tnwildlife.org . For more information, call Dick Fawbush, instructor, at 423-620-3627.
UNION TEMPLE CHAPEL SOUP SUPPER
Union Temple Chapel will host a soup supper fundraiser this Saturday, March 4, from 5-7 p.m., at the church fellowship hall, 9330 Kingsport Hwy. This will be an all-you-can-eat meal with soup, break desserts and drink. Cost is $10 adults and $5 kids 10 and under. Proceeds will benefit a new church sign.
UNITY CHAPEL SPAGHETTI SUPPER
Union Chapel Church, located on Tabor Road in the Greystone community, will host a Sweetheart Spaghetti Supper with games this Saturday, March 4, beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited. Attendees are asked to bring a dessert, if they can.