ALBRIGHT UMC
Albright United Methodist Church in Rheatown will host a Carry-out Dinner 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 3. Cost per box is $12. Menu is Turkey and dressing, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, slaw, roll and dessert. Peanut Butter and Coconut eggs will be available for $2 each.
AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
BEERSHEBA CEMETERY
The annual meeting of the Beersheba Cemetery Association will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the home of Shirley Reed. Anyone interested in the upkeep of the cemetery should attend.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
The Elbert Kinser Marine Coups League will have a pancake breakfast April 9 from 8-10 a.m. at the Greeneville VFW Post. Menu will consist of pancakes, sausage, fruit cup, coffee and juice. Dine-in or Take-out available. The cost is $8 with a ticket and $10 at the door. Call VFW post at 423-620-4201 to reserve a ticket.
GREENE COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY
Th Greene County Republican Party will meet April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Republican Headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road (across from Food City). The speakers will be the candidates for county clerk, county mayor and register of deeds.
GREENE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN
The Greene County Republican Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 14 at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. Speakers will be candidates for county mayor and register of deeds. Dinner is $15. Reservations are required. Call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793 to make a reservation.
GREENEVILLE/GREENE COUNTY HIKING AND BIKING CLUB
Due the forecast of 40 degree weather, rain and very high winds, the General Meeting and Cookout for the Greeneville/Greene County Hiking and Biking Club has been rescheduled for April 2. Time and place to remain the same, Horse Creek Pavilion, hike at 1 p.m., meeting and cookout will be at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church will have a free clothing giveaway 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3. Clothing will include sizes for adults and children. No identification is required, and no questions will be asked. Greenwood UMC is located at 645 Sam Doak St. in Greeneville.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL RURITAN
Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan will host a ountry breakfast 7-10 a.m. April 9. The club will serve sausage, bacon, gravy and biscuits, eggs, grits, pancakes, coffee and juice. Cost is $10 per person.
LAMAR RURITAN
The Lamar Ruritan Club, 108 Charlie Parker Road, Jonesborough, will host a sit-down and drive-thru steak dinner 5-7 p.m. April 16. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, dessert and drinks for $10. People will have the opportunity to meet and greet candidates for Washington County. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
MILBURNTON CEMETERY
The Milburnton Cemetery director requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by Saturday in preparation for mowing.
MILES FOR MISSIONS
The Miles for Missions 5K fundraiser to raise money for missions will be April 9 starting at Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The event starts with a Kids Fun Run at 5 p.m. and the 5K starts at 5:30 p.m. All 2022 race proceeds to directly to benefit Japan missions. To register for the event or more information go to www.raceentry.com/miles-4-missions-5k/race-information. For sponsorship opportunities and/or more information, contact Shelly Smith at 5kmiles4missions@gmail.com or call 423-972-7840.
MT. ZION UMC
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church will host a Country Ham Big Breakfast April 2 6:30-10 a.m. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, fruit, and drink. Cost is by donation. Mt. Zion is located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road. All donations will be used to support the community ministry of the Mt. Zion UMC Men group.
PROVIDENCE CEMETERY
The Providence Cemetery director requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by Saturday in preparation for mowing.
PINE GROVE FWBC CEMETERY
Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by Saturday in preparation for mowing.
RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION
The Greeneville-Greene County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 1 p.m. April 4 in the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Fellowship Hall. Two scholarships will be awarded, and the program will be presented by Lori Ann Sparks and six of her ballet students.
UNION TEMPLE UMC
Union Temple United Methodist Church, 9930 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, will host a BBQ supper April 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Menu consists of Hoggy Bottom Boys pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, slaw, chips and bottle water. Suggested donation per plate is $10. Dine-in or take-out will be available.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.