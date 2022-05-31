ALZHEIMER’S TN FUNDRAISER
Caris Healthcare will host a fundraiser to benefit Alzheimer’s Tennessee on June 8 from 7-9 p.m. A Sno-Cone and Smoothie bar will be at the Caris location at 2140 East Andrew Johnson Hwy. A Kids Corner with games for all children is also planned. The icy beverages will be $2 and $4 offering flavors of grape, strawberry, cherry and blue raspberry for the Sno-Cones and non-alcoholic pina coladas, strawberry and lime margaritas, and peach and strawberry smoothies. All proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post 64 and its auxiliary will meet June 6 at the local post, 101 Longview Drive, just off Snapps Ferry Road. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Meeting time is 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend. The group meets monthly on the first Monday.
CLOTHES CLOSET, FOOD PANTRY
The Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry, located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, will be open Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and each Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 will meet June 9 at the VFW Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan Drive. The group regularly meets on the second Thursday of each month.
GREENE GOP MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet June 6 at 6 p.m. at the GOP headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road.
GREENE CO. SHRINE CLUB
The Greene County Shrine Club will meet June 2 at Case Guerrero Restaurant at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. All Shriners and their guest are invited.
GREENEVILLE THEATRE GUILD
The Greeneville Theatre Guild will present six performances of “Into the Woods” in June at the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St., Greeneville. Show dates are June 3-4 at 7 p.m., June 5 at 2 p.m., June 10-11 at 7 p.m., and June 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15. Visit greenevilletheatreguild.org for more details.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL DECORATION
The annual decoration of graves will be observed on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 at Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 3320 Baileyton Road. A special memorial service will be held on that Sunday at 10 am in the sanctuary to honor those who have been interred in the cemetery during the past year.
MEDIC BLOOD DRIVE
Medic Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive on Wednesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Community Bank, 114 West Church Street. Donors will be entered to win a $1,000 gift card and will be given a free T-shirt and coupons.
MIDWAY UMC VBS FUNDRAISER
Midway United Methodist Church will have a Vacation Bible School fundraiser Fun Day on June 5, beginning at 12:30 p.m. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs with homemade ice cream served. Cornhole, volleyball and other games are also planned. Cost is by donation.
MOSHEIM FUN DAYS
Mosheim Fun Days and Big Bubba’s Fun Run will be held Saturday, June 4, at Mosheim School. The day-long event will feature live music, a car show, children’s activities, multiple vendors and more. The first annual Miss Mosheim Pagaent will be part of the events. An evening fireworks show is also planned. On Sunday, June 5, the Mosheim Fun Days Parade will be held, beginning at 2 p.m.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN
Nolachuckey Ruritan will meet June 6 at the St. James Cafeteria. The business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 96 will provide a show.
ONLINE WORKSHOP FOR SENIORS
The University of Tennessee Extension will offer a series of free, online, live Zoom workshops aimed at senior citizens. The “Everyone Gets Older — Financing Later Life” classes will begin June 7 with a class entitled “Aging Population.” The workshop series will continue on June 14 with “Healthcare Choices,” June 21 with “Social Security and Housing,” June 28 with “Food Insecurity,” July 5 with “Frauds and Scams,” and July 12 with “Exiting Gracefully.” All sessions will begin at 5 p.m. Register online at tiny.utk.edu/EGO. Call Amanda Weston at 423-812-2060 or email LWeston@utk.edu if you have questions.
PINE GROVE FWB DECORATION
Decoration will be held Sunday, June 5 at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church on the Horton Highway.
PINE GROVE UMC DECORATION
Pine Grove United Methodist Church on Bright Hope Road in Greene County will hold its annual cemetery decoration on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 3-5. There will be a memorial worship service on June 5 at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary to remember loved ones lost over the past year. Representatives will be on hand to receive cemetery upkeep donations on those days. Mowing will be suspended for the week following June 5 and will resume June 15. Persons are asked to remove any decorations they wish to keep by June 15.
PLEASANT HILL CPC DECORATION
Decoration Day for Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church cemetery, 13385 Kingsport Hwy., Chuckey, will be Sunday, June 5.
SCUBA CLASS
An open water scuba class will be held June 22-23 from 8-11 a.m. at Hardin Park Pool. Online academics begin now, and pool sessions will be June 22-23. Following the pool instruction, there will be four required open-water dives at Gray Quarry in Gray, Tenn. Course fee is $375 and includes all equipment for certification. Contact Blue Ridge Mountain Divers at blueridgemountaindivers@gmail.com or 864-710-1567 for more information or reservations.
SULPHUR SPRINGS DECORATION
Annual Decoration of Graves will be held at the Sulphur Springs Memorial Cemetery near North Greene High School on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to Sulphur Springs Memorial Cemetery, ATTN: June Pinkston, 45 Glenn McAmis Lane, Greeneville, TN 37745.
TN WALKING HORSE SHOW
South Central Ruritan will be hosting Tennessee Walking Horse Show (Classic) on Saturday, June 4. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. There is only one show a year at this location. Concessions will be available for purchase, including Debbie’s Hot Fudge Cakes.
WESLEY’S CHAPEL DECORATION
Decoration will be held at Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5.