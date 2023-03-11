AFF REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The America First Federated Republican Women will meet on Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m., at the Gondolier Restaurant. Guest speakers will be Jeff Cobble, a local attorney who will speak about the constitution, and Greene County Property Assessor Chuck Jeffers, who will speak about how property assessments are done. For more information or reservations, contact Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host a breakfast and bake sale on Saturday, March 18, from 7-10 a.m., at the club building, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The menu will include country ham, bacon, sausage, pancakes, eggs, hash browns and biscuits and gravy with juice, coffee and soda. Cost is $10.
CEDAR GROVE CEMETERY MOWING
Officials with Cedar Grove Cemetery on Chuckey Pike are requesting that all flowers and other miscellaneous items be removed from all graves by Saturday, March 11, so that mowing can begin for the season.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
CONTRA DANCES
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host contra dancing on March 11 and March 25, at 7 p.m. both nights, at Tusculum University in the Niswonger Commons, building 9. The March 11 dance will feature Shelton Lieberman with Techno Music and Lights. The March 25 dance will feature the Redbud Ramblers. The public is welcome.
DAVY CROCKETT BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOP
The Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association will host an Advanced Beekeepers Education & Essentials School on March 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Rd., in Greeneville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be educational lectures, vendors, food trucks, a silent auction and door prizes. The event is geared toward second and third year beekeepers. For more details, email DCBAbuzz@yahoo.com .
HARDIN’S CHAPEL RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan will host a breakfast on Saturday, March 25, from 7-10 a.m. at the community center, 3320 Baileyton Road. The menu will include sausage, bacon, tenderloin, gravy, biscuits, eggs, grits, pancakes, apple juice, coffee and tea. Cost is $10. Dine-in and carryout options will be available.
LOST MTN. COMMUNITY CLUB MEETING
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m., at the Lost Mountain Community Center.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP FUNDRAISER FUN DAY, MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church (formerly known as Midway United Methodist Church) will host a fundraiser Fun Day on March 25, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a walk-a-thon, a rock-a-thon, corn hole tournaments and cakewalks. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, desserts and homemade ice cream will be available for donations only. The cost of the corn hole tournament is $5 per team. All proceeds will go toward the church’s disaffiliation with the United Methodist denomination. Everyone is welcome to attend. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to April 1. The church will continue to host its Feed the Community meal. The next meal is set for March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of pinto beans, macaroni, greens, cornbread and dessert. This is a dine-in or drive-thru event.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have its regular stated meeting March 20, at 7 p.m., in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. A fellowship meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
MT. PLEASANT UM CEMETERY MOWING
The Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery Committee is requesting that all flowers and miscellaneous items be removed from the graves by March 18 for the beginning of the mowing season
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN PANCAKE SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a benefit Pancake Supper on Monday, March 13, from 5-7 p.m., at the St. James Community Center. The cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for community projects.
OTTWAY RURITAN GUN SHOW & SALE
The Ottway Ruritan Club will host a gun show and sale on March 18-19, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
PINE GROVE FWB CEMETERY MOWING
Officials with the Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery on the Horton Highway are request that all flowers be removed by Saturday, March 18, from graves so that mowing may begin.
QUILTS FOR KIDS MEETING
The Quilts for Kids organization meets on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 11423 Newport Hwy. The next meeting is set for March 14. Contact Peg Burns at pegsgonequilting@gmail.com to learn more about the group.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN BREAKFAST, LAWNMOWER PULL
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2636 Highway 107, in Chuckey, will host a country breakfast this Saturday, March 11, from 7-11 a.m. The menu will be biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, hash browns, apples, apple biscuits and pancakes. Cost is $10. At 3 p.m. on Saturday, the club will host a TNT lawnmower pull. Concessions will be available.